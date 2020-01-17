Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Autumn 20 menswear: Coats of note

17 January 2020

All the options, from cosy cagoules to all-weather windcheaters and versatile shackets. 

More from: The new manifesto for menswear

Outerwear alpha wrangler g lab

Alpha Industries Polyester jacket, £942

Wrangler Polyamide over-the-head coat, price on request

G-Lab Nylon puffer jacket, £277

Outerwear tiger of sweden private white vc

Tiger of Sweden Polyester jacket, £176

Private White VC Merino wool jacket, £250

Outerwear nudie jeans tretorn barbour

Nudie Jeans Recycled wool coat, £140

Tretorn Polyester/PU coating coat, £30

Barbour Cotton/PU coat, £111.60

Outerwear luke merc saint james

Merc Wool/polyester jacket £44

Luke Polyester jacket, £60

Saint James Nylon jacket, £122

Outerwear s4 jackets barbour tiger of sweden

S4 Jackets Sustainable cotton jacket, £69

Barbour Cotton shacket, £36

Tiger of Sweden Viscose jacket, £116

Outerwear hi tec ellesse wrangler

Hi-Tec Cotton/polyester jacket, £38

Ellesse Polyamide taffeta jacket, £36

Wrangler Polyester/wool coat, price on request 

All prices are wholesale. Click here for the wholesale contacts

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.