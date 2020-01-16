Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Autumn 20 menswear: Old school, new packaging

16 January 2020

Fashion’s love affair with all things 1990s shows no signs of waning, so buy into the best pieces to offer your customers casual style remix. 

ABOVE: The padded puffer jacket – a casualwear essential for autumn 20 – is refreshed with contemporary prints and patterns. Fila Polyester jacket, £52; LF Markey Cotton boilersuit, £66.67; Original Penguin Cotton/polyester hoodie, £25; Diemme Nubuck and nappa leather shoes, £105; Socks, model’s own

This season is all about layering. Prints and patterns clash with textures such as shearling and corduroy to create fresh looks.

 

Left: Merc Wool/polyester coat, £60; Hi-Tec Polyester jacket, £30; Soulland Organic cotton shirt, £62, and trousers, £56; Dr Martens Leather boots, £57.90

 

Centre: Ellesse Polyester Borg jacket, £32; Ben Sherman Cotton shirt, price on request; Scotch & Soda Cotton/elastane trousers, £40

 

Right: Nudie Jeans Organic cotton corduroy jacket, £74, and trousers, £50; Valentina Karellas Cashmere jumper, £280; Finisterre Cotton/nylon socks, price on request; Sanders Waxed suede boots, £112

Elevate your denim buy with graphic printed and patterned combinations, and matching sets

 

Wrangler Cotton jacket and jeans, prices on request; Farah Cotton shirt, £36; Axel Arigato Leather trainers, £160; Socks, model’s own

Make the most of utilitywear – a standout trend for autumn 20. Cargo pants and multi-pocket functional jackets will work hard for your customers

 

Left: Scotch & Soda Cotton jacket, £80; Ben Sherman Lambswool/nylon jumper, price on request; Hi-Tec Cotton trousers, £30; Pantherella Egyptian cotton socks £5.60; Vans Canvas shoes, price on request

 

Centre: Hi-Tec Cotton jacket, £30; Nudie Jeans Organic cotton sweatshirt (just seen), £40 DC Shoes Polyester trousers, £88.89; Diemme Leather boots, £122 

 

Right: Kangol Cotton/PU/spandex hat, £15.75; Native Youth Nylon jacket, £9.50, and gilet, £9.50; Fila Cotton trousers, £28 

Unusual fabrics and finishes – as in this metallic puffer – add youthful newness to wardrobe staples (left): Hi-Tec Polyester coat, £58; Garcia Cotton jumper, £22.20

 

Striking camo prints make a comeback as part of the continued 1990s refresh (right): Kangol Cotton/PV hat, £22.25; Fila Polyester fleece jacket, £30; Tiger of Sweden Cotton/linen/lyocell trousers, £70; Diemme Nubuck and nappa leather shoes, £105

Styling and words by  Oliver Vaughn   Photography by   Roni Ahn

Model Oliver at Next Set design Joanna Goodman at One Represents

Grooming Jolanda Coetzer Fashion assistant Nicole Ranger. All prices are wholesale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comment

