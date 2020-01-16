Autumn 20 menswear: Old school, new packaging

ABOVE: The padded puffer jacket – a casualwear essential for autumn 20 – is refreshed with contemporary prints and patterns. Fila Polyester jacket, £52; LF Markey Cotton boilersuit, £66.67; Original Penguin Cotton/polyester hoodie, £25; Diemme Nubuck and nappa leather shoes, £105; Socks, model’s own

This season is all about layering. Prints and patterns clash with textures such as shearling and corduroy to create fresh looks. Left: Merc Wool/polyester coat, £60; Hi-Tec Polyester jacket, £30; Soulland Organic cotton shirt, £62, and trousers, £56; Dr Martens Leather boots, £57.90 Centre: Ellesse Polyester Borg jacket, £32; Ben Sherman Cotton shirt, price on request; Scotch & Soda Cotton/elastane trousers, £40 Right: Nudie Jeans Organic cotton corduroy jacket, £74, and trousers, £50; Valentina Karellas Cashmere jumper, £280; Finisterre Cotton/nylon socks, price on request; Sanders Waxed suede boots, £112

Elevate your denim buy with graphic printed and patterned combinations, and matching sets Wrangler Cotton jacket and jeans, prices on request; Farah Cotton shirt, £36; Axel Arigato Leather trainers, £160; Socks, model’s own

Make the most of utilitywear – a standout trend for autumn 20. Cargo pants and multi-pocket functional jackets will work hard for your customers Left: Scotch & Soda Cotton jacket, £80; Ben Sherman Lambswool/nylon jumper, price on request; Hi-Tec Cotton trousers, £30; Pantherella Egyptian cotton socks £5.60; Vans Canvas shoes, price on request Centre: Hi-Tec Cotton jacket, £30; Nudie Jeans Organic cotton sweatshirt (just seen), £40 DC Shoes Polyester trousers, £88.89; Diemme Leather boots, £122 Right: Kangol Cotton/PU/spandex hat, £15.75; Native Youth Nylon jacket, £9.50, and gilet, £9.50; Fila Cotton trousers, £28

Unusual fabrics and finishes – as in this metallic puffer – add youthful newness to wardrobe staples (left): Hi-Tec Polyester coat, £58; Garcia Cotton jumper, £22.20 Striking camo prints make a comeback as part of the continued 1990s refresh (right): Kangol Cotton/PV hat, £22.25; Fila Polyester fleece jacket, £30; Tiger of Sweden Cotton/linen/lyocell trousers, £70; Diemme Nubuck and nappa leather shoes, £105