Autumn 20 menswear: Peak performers

ABOVE: Skopes Wool and polyester coat, £64; Guide London Cotton jumper, £26; Saint James Wool trousers, £81; Dr Martens Leather shoes, £45.40; Scarf, stylist’s own

Rich autumnal tones stand out for autumn 20 – rusts and orange shades are a highlight (right): Gloverall Wool and polyamide coat, £157; Original Penguin Cotton corduroy trousers, £27; Fairfax & Favor Leather boots, £133.60; Beret, stylist’s own

Timeless outerwear styles are given a contemporary update with technical fabrics (left): G-Lab Cotton/nylon blend trench coat, £259; John Smedley Merino wool jumper, £63.40; Native Youth Wool mix jacket, £30; Garcia Cotton and elastane jeans, £29.59

Textured tweeds and corduroy feature heavily in autumn 20 collections – and will add interest to your buy (left): Guide London Wool blend overcoat, £78; Farah Cotton shirt, £26, and cotton jumper, £32; Scotch & Soda Cotton/polyester/elastane jeans, £50

Transitional layering pieces – such as cropped jackets and zip-through knitwear – form the foundations of a new-season wardrobe (right): Merc Wool and polyester coat, £60; Farah Cotton corduroy bomber jacket, £54; Fynch-Hatton Merino wool jumper, £35; Brühl Cotton and elastane trousers, £31