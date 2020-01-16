Autumn 20 menswear: Peak performers

ABOVE: Skopes Wool and polyester coat, £64; Guide London Cotton jumper, £26; Saint James Wool trousers, £81; Dr Martens Leather shoes, £45.40; Scarf, stylist’s own
Timeless outerwear styles are given a contemporary update with technical fabrics (left): G-Lab Cotton/nylon blend trench coat, £259; John Smedley Merino wool jumper, £63.40; Native Youth Wool mix jacket, £30; Garcia Cotton and elastane jeans, £29.59
Rich autumnal tones stand out for autumn 20 – rusts and orange shades are a highlight (right): Gloverall Wool and polyamide coat, £157; Original Penguin Cotton corduroy trousers, £27; Fairfax & Favor Leather boots, £133.60; Beret, stylist’s own
Textured tweeds and corduroy feature heavily in autumn 20 collections – and will add interest to your buy (left): Guide London Wool blend overcoat, £78; Farah Cotton shirt, £26, and cotton jumper, £32; Scotch & Soda Cotton/polyester/elastane jeans, £50
Transitional layering pieces – such as cropped jackets and zip-through knitwear – form the foundations of a new-season wardrobe (right): Merc Wool and polyester coat, £60; Farah Cotton corduroy bomber jacket, £54; Fynch-Hatton Merino wool jumper, £35; Brühl Cotton and elastane trousers, £31
Checks and plaids play into the vogue for heritage across tailoring, as well as outerwear. Shelby & Sons Wool, polyester and cotton suit, £70; John Smedley Merino wool jumper, £68; Dr Martens Leather boots, £57.90
Overshirts – or “shackets” – provide a smart-meets-casual option (left): Tiger of Sweden Cotton/lyocell overshirt, £70; Luke Cotton jumper, £28, Brühl Cotton and elastane trousers, £31; Beret, stylist’s own
Statement trousers in bold colours and textured finishes will add a point of difference to your buy (right): Native Youth Wool mix jacket, £25; John Smedley Cashmere and merino wool jumper, £106.90; Farah Cotton trousers, £24; Dr Martens Leather boots, £57.90; Beret, stylist’s own
Catch your customers’ eye with fresh takes on classic cable knits and patterned jumpers (left): Fynch-Hatton Cotton jumper, £35
Invest in quality classics, such as chunky pea coats and tailored overcoats (right): Private White VC Wool jacket, £198; Barbour Merino wool jumper, £36; Farah Cotton corduroy trousers, £28
Styling and words by Oliver Vaughn
Photography by Agata Pospieszynska
Model: Dennis at Storm
Grooming: Jolanda Coetzer
Fashion assistant: Nicole Ranger
All prices are wholesale
