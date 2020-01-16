Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Autumn 20 menswear: Strong suits

16 January 2020

Tailoring continues its strident resurgence in new, relaxed shapes and eye-catching patterns. 

Baumler Wool suit jacket, £135 Guide London Wool blend overcoat, £78 Lavard Polyester/viscose/linen blend jacket, £58

Baumler Wool suit jacket, £135

Guide London Wool blend overcoat, £78

Lavard Polyester/viscose/linen blend jacket, £58

A windowpane-check is an alternative to the popular pattern

 

Without Prejudice Wool/cashmere suit jacket, £170 for two-piece suit 5 Skopes Polyester/viscose jacket, £41 6 Koy Clothing Wool suit jacket £116.50

Without Prejudice Wool/cashmere suit jacket, £170 for two-piece suit

Skopes Polyester/viscose jacket, £41

Koy Clothing Wool suit jacket £116.50

 

Fratelli Uniti Cotton/viscose/elastane suit jacket, £88 for three-piece suit 8 Shelby & Sons Wool/polyester suit jacket, £86 for two-piece suit

Fratelli Uniti Cotton/viscose/elastane suit jacket, £88 for three-piece suit

Shelby & Sons Wool/polyester suit jacket, £86 for two-piece suit 

Guide London Cotton/polyester/viscose/ elastane suit jacket, £68 10 Fratelli Uniti Polyester/viscose/elastane suit jacket, £88 for three-piece suit

Guide London Cotton/polyester/viscose/ elastane suit jacket, £68

Fratelli Uniti Polyester/viscose/elastane suit jacket, £88 for three-piece suit

