Tailoring continues its strident resurgence in new, relaxed shapes and eye-catching patterns.
More from: The new manifesto for menswear
A windowpane-check is an alternative to the popular pattern
Contact the brands and wholesalers here
-
The menswear brand banking on independents
-
London Fashion Week Men's buyer diary: day two
-
LFWM: the 11 trends to know for autumn 20
-
Buying season kicks off with positive Pitti
-
Editor's Comment: Menswear that creates a 'moment' to remember
-
Autumn 20 trends to note from Milan Fashion Week Men’s
-
Autumn 20 menswear: Old school, new packaging
-
Autumn 20 menswear: Peak performers
-
Autumn 20 menswear: Super staples
-
Autumn 20 menswear: Strong suits
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.