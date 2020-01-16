Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Autumn 20 menswear: Super staples

16 January 2020

Menswear autumn 20 index build your buy

Buy into foundational pieces that give your customers versatility and depth in their wardrobes – and nod to trends  

Original Penguin Polyester/cotton jacket, £31 2 Ben Sherman Cotton jumper, price on request 3 Nudie Jeans Organic cotton T-shirt, £17.50 4 Soulland Tencel shirt, £48 5 Farah Wool/polyester jacket, £72 6 Ben Sherman Cotton cardigan, price on request

Original Penguin Cotton/viscose shirt, £25 8 Garcia Polyester/cotton jumper, £29.16 9 John Smedley Wool jumper, £126.80 10 Hi-Tec Cotton top, £38 11 Nudie Jeans Tencel shirt, £42

Wrangler Organic cotton shirt, price on request 13 Bellfield Cotton gilet, £15.95 14 Hi-Tec Cotton utility jacket, £40 15 Barbour Wool cardigan, £51.60 16 Fila Cotton corduroy jacket, £32 17 John Smedley Merino wool jumper, £68.80

Original Penguin Cotton corduroy shirt, £27 19 Scotch & Soda Wool jumper, £54 20 Merc Cotton knitted polo shirt, £24 21 Ben Sherman Polyester blend jacket, price on request 22 Saint James Wool jumper, £51

ALL PRICES ARE WHOLESALE

Clock here for wholesale contact details

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alpha Industries 01869 366580 alphaindustries.eu Axel Arigato +46 73 9598046 axelarigato.com Barbour 07725 59650 barbour.com Baumler 020 3763 7398 berwinberwin.co.uk Bellfield 0844 477 4856 bellfieldclothing.com Ben Sherman 020 7637 7650 bensherman.co.uk Brühl 0116 236 2304 spriggsmenswear.com DC Shoes 020 3621 4088 dcshoes-uk.co.uk Diemme +47 98016753 diemme.com Dr Martens 01933 667053 drmartens.com Ellesse 01484 466800 ellesse.com Fairfax & Favor 01760 338199 fairfaxandfavor.com Farah 07795 552753 farah.co.uk Fila 07966 053921 fila.co.uk Finisterre 01872 554481 finisterre.com Fratelli Uniti 020 7481 1111 fratelliuniti.co.uk Fynch-Hatton 0116 236 2304 fynch-hatton.com Garcia 07539 228041 wearegarcia.com G-Lab +49 211 43 61 670 g-lab.com Gloverall 07977 281405 gloverall.com Guide London 020 7481 1111 guidelondon.co.uk Hi-Tec 020 7739 7620 hi-tec.com John Smedley 01629 534571 johnsmedley.com Kangol 07545 942278 eu.kangol.com Koy Clothing 07435 752903 koyclothing.com Lavard 07539 228041 lavard.pl LF Markey 020 3862 5390 lfmarkey.com Luke 01869 366580 luke1977.com Merc 020 8838 2444 merc.com Native Youth 0161 835 2064 native-youth.com Nudie Jeans 07887 792996 nudiejeans.com Original Penguin 07813 823465 originalpenguin.co.uk Pantherella 0116 283 1111 pantherella.com Private White VC 0161 834 7521 privatewhitevc.com S4 Jackets 07539 228041 s4-jackets.com Saint James 07539 228041 saint-james.com Sanders 01933 353066 sanders-uk.com Scotch & Soda 020 3137 3901 scotch-soda.com Shelby & Sons 07500 080163 twistedtailor.com Skopes 0113 240 2211 skopes.co.uk Soulland +45 20518102 soulland.com Tiger of Sweden 07719 311633 tigerofsweden.com Tretorn 01633 485365 eu.tretorn.com Valentina Karellas 020 7193 7972 valentinakarellas.com Without Predjudice 07500 080163 withoutprejudice.com Wrangler 08456 008383 wrangler.co.uk   

Comment

