Autumn 20 menswear wholesale contacts

17 January 2020

Wholesale contacts for Drapers’ autumn 20 menswear buying guide

Alpha Industries 01869 366580 alphaindustries.eu 

Axel Arigato +46 73 9598046 axelarigato.com 

Barbour 07725 59650 barbour.com 

Baumler 020 3763 7398 berwinberwin.co.uk 

Bellfield 0844 477 4856 bellfieldclothing.com 

Ben Sherman 020 7637 7650 bensherman.co.uk 

Brühl 0116 236 2304 spriggsmenswear.com 

DC Shoes 020 3621 4088 dcshoes-uk.co.uk 

Diemme +47 98016753 diemme.com 

Dr Martens 01933 667053 drmartens.com 

Ellesse 01484 466800 ellesse.com 

Fairfax & Favor 01760 338199 fairfaxandfavor.com 

Farah 07795 552753 farah.co.uk 

Fila 07966 053921 fila.co.uk 

Finisterre 01872 554481 finisterre.com 

Fratelli Uniti 020 7481 1111 fratelliuniti.co.uk 

Fynch-Hatton 0116 236 2304 fynch-hatton.com 

Garcia 07539 228041 wearegarcia.com 

G-Lab +49 211 43 61 670 g-lab.com 

Gloverall 07977 281405 gloverall.com 

Guide London 020 7481 1111 guidelondon.co.uk 

Hi-Tec 020 7739 7620 hi-tec.com 

John Smedley 01629 534571 johnsmedley.com 

Kangol 07545 942278 eu.kangol.com 

Koy Clothing 07435 752903 koyclothing.com 

Lavard 07539 228041 lavard.pl 

LF Markey 020 3862 5390 lfmarkey.com 

Luke 01869 366580 luke1977.com 

Merc 020 8838 2444 merc.com 

Native Youth 0161 835 2064 native-youth.com 

Nudie Jeans 07887 792996 nudiejeans.com 

Original Penguin 07813 823465 originalpenguin.co.uk 

Pantherella 0116 283 1111 pantherella.com 

Private White VC 0161 834 7521 privatewhitevc.com 

S4 Jackets 07539 228041 s4-jackets.com 

Saint James 07539 228041 saint-james.com 

Sanders 01933 353066 sanders-uk.com 

Scotch & Soda 020 3137 3901 scotch-soda.com 

Shelby & Sons 07500 080163 twistedtailor.com 

Skopes 0113 240 2211 skopes.co.uk 

Soulland +45 20518102 soulland.com 

Tiger of Sweden 07719 311633 tigerofsweden.com 

Tretorn 01633 485365 eu.tretorn.com 

Valentina Karellas 020 7193 7972 valentinakarellas.com 

Without Predjudice 07500 080163 withoutprejudice.com 

Wrangler 08456 008383 wrangler.co.uk   

