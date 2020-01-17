Autumn 20 menswear wholesale contacts

Wholesale contacts for Drapers’ autumn 20 menswear buying guide
Alpha Industries 01869 366580 alphaindustries.eu
Axel Arigato +46 73 9598046 axelarigato.com
Barbour 07725 59650 barbour.com
Baumler 020 3763 7398 berwinberwin.co.uk
Bellfield 0844 477 4856 bellfieldclothing.com
Ben Sherman 020 7637 7650 bensherman.co.uk
Brühl 0116 236 2304 spriggsmenswear.com
DC Shoes 020 3621 4088 dcshoes-uk.co.uk
Diemme +47 98016753 diemme.com
Dr Martens 01933 667053 drmartens.com
Ellesse 01484 466800 ellesse.com
Fairfax & Favor 01760 338199 fairfaxandfavor.com
Farah 07795 552753 farah.co.uk
Fila 07966 053921 fila.co.uk
Finisterre 01872 554481 finisterre.com
Fratelli Uniti 020 7481 1111 fratelliuniti.co.uk
Fynch-Hatton 0116 236 2304 fynch-hatton.com
Garcia 07539 228041 wearegarcia.com
G-Lab +49 211 43 61 670 g-lab.com
Gloverall 07977 281405 gloverall.com
Guide London 020 7481 1111 guidelondon.co.uk
Hi-Tec 020 7739 7620 hi-tec.com
John Smedley 01629 534571 johnsmedley.com
Kangol 07545 942278 eu.kangol.com
Koy Clothing 07435 752903 koyclothing.com
Lavard 07539 228041 lavard.pl
LF Markey 020 3862 5390 lfmarkey.com
Luke 01869 366580 luke1977.com
Merc 020 8838 2444 merc.com
Native Youth 0161 835 2064 native-youth.com
Nudie Jeans 07887 792996 nudiejeans.com
Original Penguin 07813 823465 originalpenguin.co.uk
Pantherella 0116 283 1111 pantherella.com
Private White VC 0161 834 7521 privatewhitevc.com
S4 Jackets 07539 228041 s4-jackets.com
Saint James 07539 228041 saint-james.com
Sanders 01933 353066 sanders-uk.com
Scotch & Soda 020 3137 3901 scotch-soda.com
Shelby & Sons 07500 080163 twistedtailor.com
Skopes 0113 240 2211 skopes.co.uk
Soulland +45 20518102 soulland.com
Tiger of Sweden 07719 311633 tigerofsweden.com
Tretorn 01633 485365 eu.tretorn.com
Valentina Karellas 020 7193 7972 valentinakarellas.com
Without Predjudice 07500 080163 withoutprejudice.com
Wrangler 08456 008383 wrangler.co.uk
