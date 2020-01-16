The new manifesto for menswear

Drapers marks the start of a new season with our menswear, womenswear and footwearbuying guides, which arm you with everything you need to stay ahead of the competition.

London Fashion Week Men’s got the autumn 20 season started with an early set of shows beginning on 4 January. A slimmed-down schedule and fewer star attractions did not dampen the creative buzz that only the UK capital’s catwalks can deliver. Our coverage on p52 shows the trends the directional designers are backing, and predicts what will trickle down through the market.

It was straight on to Florence for Pitti Uomo (7-10 January), the Italian trade show that remains the must-attend exhibition in the menswear buying diary. If you could not make it, discover Drapers’ findings, direct from the exhibition halls, on p56.

As well as market reports and insights from across the industry, including the father and sons that head tailoring specialist Guide London, you will also find Drapers’ selection of the season’s strongest styles and standout trends. These photoshoots and product edits offer an early snapshot of the autumn 20 collections – from a smart new take on heritage dressing, to a more playful, sports-inspired casual look – created to inform and inspire your buy.