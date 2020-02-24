Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Moda autumn 20: Drapers' pick of the brands

24 February 2020 By ,

Young Soles: Kids’ footwear brand Young Soles is a family run business. It launched in 2014 after founder Louise Shill could not find anything she liked for her three-year-old daughter, Rosie. The brand offers both boys’ and girls’ footwear, ranging from flat school shoes to stylish boots – including statement printed styles. Young Soles has more than 150 stockists in 25 countries, such as Alex & Alexa, Childrensalon and Smallable, including ten in the UK. The shoes are made in Portugal, using leather that is a food by-product. The brand also launched a vegan range for spring 20, using animal-free, recyclable materials. Wholesale prices range from £27 for a rubber-soled shoe, to £50 for a premium boot with a leather sole. 07787 126973 hello@youngsoles.london youngsoles.london

    Icone: Parisian lingerie brand Icone launched two years ago and visited Moda for the first time this season. Its French stockists include Galleries Lafayette, and it has a strong northern European presence. It is now looking to increase its UK base after having agreed a partnership with lingerie independent The Pantry Underwear. The accessibly priced lingerie sets are designed to be practical. Front fastenings allow for bras to be worn with open-backed tops and dresses, and high-quality fabrics such as French lace give the collection a delicate feel. Bodies and pyjamas are also available in organic cotton. Wholesale prices for a bra and knickers set average at £17. icone-lingerie.com +33 1 45 23 27 28

    Sonder: Two-year-old London-based womenswear brand Sonder specialises in day-to-night dressing. The collection includes easy-to-wear staples, as well as more fashion-forward pieces such as a monochrome printed blouse with ruffle detailing, and a patterned midi-dress that can be dressed up or down. It has been stocked online by Next since November, is sold on M&Co and will launch on SilkFred in the next two weeks. A website and Instagram account will launch at the end of February. Prices range from £22 for a T-shirt to £119 for outerwear. 020 7087 8188 shayes@sonderstudio.co.uk

    Khost: Seaside-inspired Khost made its Moda debut for autumn 20. Having recently debuted with Next online, the brand is now looking for independent stockists. Stars and lightning flashes were key motifs across the collection, which included Breton-striped knitwear and tops alongside floral midi wrap-dresses and casual denim pieces. Skirts were gently pleated for soft volume and embroidered patterns gave shirts a youthful and dynamic feel. Drapers’ eye was also caught by the lightweight striped shirts with split back detailing. Wholesale prices range from £22 for a T-shirt to £89 for outerwear. 020 7087 8188 shayes@sonderstudio.co.uk

    Ultra Tee: Another exhibitor making its Moda debut for autumn 20 was ethically focused T-shirt and sweatshirt brand Ultra-Tee, which uses organic cotton and recycled polyester along sustainable materials including Tencel and Ecoverot. Each piece is hand embroidered to order in the UK, and styles and detailing can be customised. Printing options are available using water-based inks. Polar bears are a key motif, alongside florals, lightening bolts and travel inspired patterns. Colours for autumn 20 include muted maroons, deep greens and pastel blues. Ultra-Tee is looking for independent stockists. Wholesale prices range from £12 for a T-shirt to £25 for a hoodie. 07717 702004 contact@ultra-tee.com

    Hukka: This Istanbul-based brand has been operating for three generations and sells in 18 countries. It was showing at Moda to build up more stockists to add to its 50 UK accounts. Hukka focuses on modest fashion, including skirts and dresses with low hemlines. Its colour co-ordinated stand caught Drapers’ eye, thanks to rails of inky blue and forest green styles for autumn 20. Standout pieces include a quilted camouflage print jacket, and a statement metallic style. Wholesale prices range from £10 for a T-shirt to £120 for outerwear. +90 212 224 34 64 bulent@hukkadesign.com hukkadesign.com

    Soya Concept: Danish brand Soya Concept is looking to increase its independent stockist base in the UK. The brand, which came to the UK in 2016, is family run and has a renewed focus on sustainability: 60% of its range is currently sustainable, organic or recycled. For autumn 20 the collection featured muted mints and earth tones. Dresses are in miniature abstract patterns building on previous seasons’ dotted motifs, and knits are chunky with high necks. Key pieces include a workwear-inspired overshirt in a large check pattern and relaxed blazer silhouettes in pale blue corduroy. Prices range from £8.90 for a T-shirt to £29 for outerwear 07775 428668 soyaconcept.com

    Fraas: Family-run German brand Fraas has been in operation for 140 years, but this was its first time at Moda. The scarf brand, based in northern Bavaria, specialises in “cashmink”, which has the feel of cashmere but is made of polyester. It also has a premium line of pure cashmere styles. Fraas is focusing on sustainability for autumn 20, with styles made of a blend of recycled cotton and cashmere. It is also involved in international programmes to offset its carbon footprint. It chose to show at Moda as it saw potential in the local Midlands market, and is looking to add to its list of approximately 350 UK stockists – a mix of independents and chains. Prices range from £6.95 for acrylic scarves, to £62.95 for cashmere 020 7486 8916 elisabeth.rouhianen@fraas.com fraas.com

    FPT: Hong Kong-based womenswear brand FPT is looking for its first independent stockists. Statement outerwear pieces for autumn 20 include a utilitarian navy blue jacket with oversized cargo pockets and waist belt. Other standout pieces included a deep green felt coat with large lapels and three-button detailing. As with many brands at Moda this season, wrap dresses were a focus in bright yellows with polka dot elements. Prices range from £40 for trousers to £62 for a dress +852 2951 2600 albert@lungkae.cn

See which brands caught Drapers’ eye at the autumn 20 edition of trade show Moda, at Birmingham’s NEC.

