Moda spring 20: the best of the brands

7 August 2019 By ,

L af (1)

L’Af: Targeting a contemporary female customer with its collection of elegant printed dresses, blouses and glamorous eveningwear, Polish brand L’Af made its debut at Moda as it looks to enter the UK market for the first time. Highlights in the collection included a black, ruffled maxi-dress in floral print, as well as a polka-dot midi-dress – both of which tapped into the continuing demand for easy-to-wear statement dresses. Prices range from €50 (£45) for a skirt to €140 (£127) for a dress. +48 22 272 38 00 lamedefemme.com

  • L af (1)

  • L af (3)
  • L af (5)
  • Love honour (1)

    Love Honor: Love Honor was one of three Australian brands showing at Moda for the first time with new wholesale agent and distributor Aneworld, which launched as an agency for spring 20 sales. Showing alongside brands Elle Zeitoune and Portia & Scarlett, Love Honor focuses on occasionwear, night out and event dressing. The product is Australian made, with glamorous velour jumpsuits inspired by the 1970s alongside more simple, sophisticated pencil dresses with delicate tulle shoulder detailing. Other highlights in the collection included a pink and red floral brocade dress – in both a 1950s prom style and sophisticated fishtail shape. Prices range from £120 for a short dress to £140 for a long gown. 07546 119312 aneworld.co.uk

  • Love honour (3)
  • Love honour (7)
  • Bohonomad (2)

    Bohonomad: This South African label’s on-trend rope sandals in an array of jewel tones caught Drapers eye in the footwear section of Moda. The brand, which was showing at the trade show for the first time, was founded in 2015 and is looking to expand its reach across Europe. Sandals are handmade in Turkey and Bohonomad says its products, which are made out of polypropylene, are antibacterial and resistant to chlorine, salt-water and bleach, making them perfect for holidays. To better suit the UK market’s wetter weather, the brand has produced a new rubber-sole version of its sandals. Wholesale prices range from £18 for a basic sandal to £20.50 for a rubber sole sandal. +90 252 417 0999 bohonomad.co.za

  • Bohonomad (3)
  • Bohonomad (1)
  • Monday (2)

    Monday Afternoon: Showing at Moda for the first time this season after launching in its native Germany last year was womenswear label Monday Afternoon. Brightly coloured patterned dresses drew Drapers to the brand, which is targeting European expansion and looking for its first UK stockists. Stand-out items include a patterned smock dress with gold detailing and a flowy leopard print tunic that can be worn as a dress or paired with separates. The brand also had an impressive range of cashmere, including jumpers with star patterns and neon trim detailing. Prices range from £7.90 for tops to £76.90 for cashmere jumpers +49 0211 950 7470 monday-afternoon.de

  • Monday (4)
  • Monday (6)
  • Holster (2)

    Holster Australia: Vegan footwear brand Holster Australia is relaunching in the UK for spring 20 after some time away. The brand was founded in 2001 in Australia’s Noosa, after founders Ben Nothling and Natalie Miller began creating jelly sandals and espadrilles. It is registered with the Vegan Society UK and approved by animal rights charity PETA. Key styles for spring 20 include dalmatian spot sneakers with diamanté details and leopard print sling-back espadrilles. The brand is also stepping up its sustainable credentials – all of its knit uppers will be made using recycled ocean plastic waste from from next year. The brand is represented in the UK by Genus Fashion Limited, a new agency launched by former Masai UK manager Christian Lawaczeck. Prices range from £14 for sliders to £35 for trainers. 07710 390987 holsterfashion.com

  • Holster (3)
  • Holster (1)
  • Fp (10)

    FP & Co: Parisian occasionwear brand FP & Co was launched in 2010 and showcased its collections for the first time at Moda this season, as it looks to pick up its first stockist in the UK market. While it is best known for bridal and occasionwear, for spring 20 it has widened its range of styles geared towards the UK market. There is a greater focus on dramatic ballgowns geared towards the prom market as well as an increase the number of shorter, glamorous styles targeting the younger fast fashion consumer looking for night-out outfits. Prices range from €23 (£21) for a mini dress to €100 (£91) for a gown. +33 7 82 38 85 29 fpcoparis.com

  • Fp (13)
  • Fp (7)
  • Marion (1)

    Marion George Designs:Bringing a touch of the sunny Caribbean to Birmingham was womenswear brand Marion George Designs, which was showing at Moda for the first time. Started by founder Marion Schwachenberg in Trinidad and Tobago thirty years ago, the brand is now based in Germany and has a store in the city of Hagen. The collection focuses on natural materials such as linen and silk. Key pieces include a flowing white sequinned dress and floaty tie-dye tops using colours reminiscent of a Caribbean sunset. Prices range from £40 for tops to £70 for dresses. +49 176 45968645 marionsvintage.de

  • Marion (4)
  • Marion (2)
  • Doro di laura lookbook 2

    Doro di Laura: After launching for autumn 19, German label Doro di Laura made its Moda debut for spring 20 with its second collection. The brand creates resortwear and swimwear with distinctive prints and pared-back, flattering cuts. A one-shoulder swimsuit with metal chain detailing, a pair of loose silk pyjama-style trousers in leopard print and a flowing, belted turquoise kaftan were stand-out styles. The brand is based in Munich, but all designs are handmade in Italy using Italian and French fabrics. Prices range from €60 (£54) for a plain one-piece swimsuit to €230 (£255) for a silk kaftan. +49 8206 962 85 93 dorodilaura.com

See Drapers’ pick of the new brands and stand-out names from the spring 20 edition of contemporary trade show Moda at the NEC in Birmingham on 4-6 August. All prices are wholesale.

