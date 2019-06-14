Graffiti and animal prints are the dominant motifs in an urban- and streetwear-inspired spring 20 offer from menswear brand Money’s kidswear collection.
Sporty separates such as hoodies and slim-legged tracksuit trousers are accompanied by cargo trousers and black denim jeans – also in a youthful slim-leg shape.
The dark palette is accented with flashes of neon yellow and reflective highlights, referencing the menswear trends of 1980s and 1990s sportswear that has been popular for several seasons.
Zebra-stripe items are standouts in the range. The dramatic print appears in muted monochromatic interpretations on simple-shaped items such as hoodies and T-shirts. All of these are accessible interpretations of animal print motifs in men’s and boys’ styles.
Prices range from £10 for a backpack to £100 for a puffer jacket. 01992 538003 brandmachinegroup.co.uk
-
Björn Borg spring 20
-
Brave Soul spring 20
-
Brühl spring 20
-
Crocs spring 20
-
Dea Kudibal spring 20
-
Elomi spring 20
-
Duke spring 20
-
Essentiel Antwerp spring 20
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Fantasie
-
Fynch-Hatton spring 20
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Ivylee Copenhagen
-
Juicy Couture spring 20
-
Kickers spring 20
-
Lily & Me spring 20
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Lyle & Scott
-
Native Youth spring 20
-
Money spring 20
-
Riani spring 20
-
US Polo Assn spring 20
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.