Pitti spring 20: Moon Boot

14 June 2019 By

Italian snow boot brand Moon Boot, debuted its first-ever summer collection at Pitti for spring 20 after more than 50 years in business.

The collection includes four models – pool sliders, Japanese-style flip-flops, mule-inspired shoes and short ankle-height “summer” Moon Boots – in eight colours across each range, including one design that changes colour under different lighting.

Founder Giancarlo Zanatta’s original designs were inspired by the astronauts’ boots from the lunar landing in 1969 and the essence of the brand’s eponymous product remains across the new designs. The sole inspired the shape of the flip-flops and slides, which are oversized and feature the signature padded material. The chunky-soled mules also mirror the classic Moon Boot silhouette.

Adapted for the summer season, the short boot has increased flexibility and breathability, and a newly designed aerated sole. Colours are vibrant, and focus on neons, reflective fabrications and dramatic animal prints.

All four styles are manufactured in Europe and will be distributed worldwide by the brand’s new agent, Unify.

Wholesale prices range from €96 (£85) for a flip-flop to €152 (£135) for a summer boot.

01633 485365 unify-bp.com

