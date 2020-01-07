Native Youth autumn 20

Cosy textures and neutral palettes on contemporary, urban-inspired items characterise the autumn 20 offer from Manchester-based brand Native Youth.

The young fashion brand puts a modern spin on classic winter items such as overcoats and gilets by using textured fabrics such as fake shearling, brushed wool, corduroy and chunky twills, which give a luxe feel.

For menswear, oversized silhouettes are new for the season – particularly in tailoring – and chunky, padded outerwear is predicted to be a bestseller.

In the womenswear offer, loose, masculine shapes are also central. Co-ords continue to be a bestseller for the brand. For autumn, these will come in fake leather and statement teal tones.

Prices range from £5.75 for a men’s top to £44.50 for a women’s coat. Menswear: glen@native-youth.com Womenswear: david@influencemanchester.co.uk native-youth.com