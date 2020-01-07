Cosy textures and neutral palettes on contemporary, urban-inspired items characterise the autumn 20 offer from Manchester-based brand Native Youth.
The young fashion brand puts a modern spin on classic winter items such as overcoats and gilets by using textured fabrics such as fake shearling, brushed wool, corduroy and chunky twills, which give a luxe feel.
For menswear, oversized silhouettes are new for the season – particularly in tailoring – and chunky, padded outerwear is predicted to be a bestseller.
In the womenswear offer, loose, masculine shapes are also central. Co-ords continue to be a bestseller for the brand. For autumn, these will come in fake leather and statement teal tones.
Prices range from £5.75 for a men’s top to £44.50 for a women’s coat. Menswear: glen@native-youth.com Womenswear: david@influencemanchester.co.uk native-youth.com
-
B Young autumn 20
-
Bellfield autumn 20
-
Campomaggi autumn 20
-
Casual Friday autumn 20
-
Cocoa Cashmere autumn 20
-
Curvy Kate autumn 20
-
Dea Kudibal autumn 20
-
Dranella autumn 20
-
Eliza Jane Howell autumn 20
-
Freya autumn 20
-
Goddiva autumn 20
-
Kickers autumn 20
-
Lauren, Ralph Lauren autumn 20
-
Lily and Me autumn 20
-
Luisa Cerano autumn 20
-
Native Youth autumn 20
-
Olymp Signature autumn 20
-
Riani autumn 20
-
Skechers autumn 20
-
Wacoal autumn 20
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.