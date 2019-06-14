A recycled wool jacket and seersucker bomber jacket for men, and a cropped utility jacket and trouser co-ord for women are the core styles from Native Youth’s “explorer” themed spring 20 offer.
In menswear, recycled wool and plastic are used for the first time, in a collection inspired by 1980s and 1990s sportswear. Bold stripes and checks feature alongside block colours and soft blue, brown, green and stone tones.
Womenswear focuses on utility styles, and sporty functionality is a key influence. Mix-and-match co-ords geared to be “outfit-building” items come in tactile fabrics such as laundered wovens and broderie anglaise. A utility jumpsuit in rust and green colourways is a highlight.
Prices range from £8.50 for men’s tops to £28 for jackets. 0161 835 2064 native-youth.com
-
Björn Borg spring 20
-
Brave Soul spring 20
-
Brühl spring 20
-
Crocs spring 20
-
Dea Kudibal spring 20
-
Elomi spring 20
-
Duke spring 20
-
Essentiel Antwerp spring 20
-
Fantasie spring 20
-
Fynch-Hatton spring 20
-
Ivylee Copenhagen spring 20
-
Juicy Couture spring 20
-
Kickers spring 20
-
Lily & Me spring 20
-
Lyle & Scott spring 20
-
Native Youth spring 20
-
Money spring 20
-
Riani spring 20
-
US Polo Assn spring 20
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.