New York Fashion Week: eight spring 20 trends to know

Kicking off the new season of womenswear catwalks, US designers offered up a mix of fresh trends and familiar favourites to tempt buyers.

White out

Tailoring was probably one of the most persistent trends spotted on the American catwalks, carrying over for another season. What looked freshest? Pared-back, minimalist styles, often boxy or slightly oversized, in shades of white and off white.

In the trenches

Transitional outerwear options should be top of any buyers’ wish list, and New York’s designers offered up appealing classics in the form of updated trenches. Some were elevated with fresh design details, such as architectural panels and trims, while unusual fabric choices also bought something new.

Open the drapes

Draped, ruched and gathered details added slink and sophistication to dresses and tops this season. Elevating simple styles, they sculpted and slunk around the body for a fresh take on eveningwear looks.

Join the dots

There were polka dots aplenty in the Big Apple – a print and pattern trend to watch. It was mostly classic monochrome styles but mix and matching of different scaled spots also stood out.

Candy crush

It was a palette of pastels that caught Drapers’ eye in New York. Think pretty candy colours such as soft pinks and lilacs, minty fresh greens and dusty yellows, which made the most impact in bold blocks.

A short season

The slow return of the smart short continues into another season, making its way into a broader range of collections for 2020. A mid-length tailored version – falling just on, above or below the knee – stood out when teamed with matching blazers, slthough shorter styles will have a broader, more commercial appeal.

Sleeve notes

The statement sleeve is sticking around for yet another season. For spring, sculptural puffball styles made the most dramatic appearance in New York, making its way into daywear looks on dresses and blouses.

Blooming marvellous

Florals in spring? Not ground-breaking, but very pretty for spring 20. Adding another layer of femininity to lady-like dresses, this season’s favourite florals came in painterly styles in a watercolour palette.