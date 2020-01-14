Nicce finds a niche

In recent seasons, young fashion trends in the menswear market have been dominated by streetwear influences. Streetwear brands such as Supreme and Palace have gained loyal followings for their designs, and luxury houses such as Louis Vuitton and Dior have adopted streetwear influences within their collections.

The high street, too, has been swift to adopt the streetwear aesthetic, and one brand carving itself a smart niche with its accessible, streetwear styles is London-based brand Nicce.

Nicce Store The Nicce Store

Founded in 2013 by Mitchel Galvin-Farnol, the brand began life inspired by underground music culture, and particularly by Galvin-Farnol’s experience working summer seasons on the party island of Ibiza. Today, it has become a mid-priced streetwear staple for many retailers including JD Sports and Asos – catering to customer demands for big name brands at high street price points. Wholesale prices range from £8.80 for a T-shirt to £40 for a winter jacket.

In November 2019, Nicce opened its first permanent retail store in East London, and now has ambitions for UK and international expansion.

While he declines to give exact figures on sales or profitability, managing director Rhys Davies, who joined in May 2018, tells Drapers that the business has been consistently growing at 40% year on year for the past three years, without the need for external investment.

UK stockists, of which there are 80 in total, include JD Sports, Asos and Topman, as well as a host of indie retailers such as Chapter Clothing in Leamington Spa, Chambers Clothing in Powys and FTK in Sligo, Ireland. Nicce is stocked by 350 stores worldwide. In total, 80% of the business is wholesale, but Davies is looking to increase direct-to-consumer sales to 30% of the total over the next three years. International expansion and potential new stores are both key to this growth.

“It’s cool and it’s a bit different – customers like that it’s not a brand that you’d find in every store,” says Stefano Passantino, owner of menswear retailer Chapter Clothing, which has stocked Nicce’s menswear for five years. “Cagoules, gilets and the jogger suits are popular, and people like to mix and match styles. The brand has a good range of more subtle and heavily branded styles – it’s a very cool brand and our customers like the prominent “Nicce” branding.”

Head of marketing Marc Cowland describes Nicce’s aesthetic as “solid and clean-cut casual streetwear”, with trend-conscious, but accessible designs.

He flags the monochromatic “Mercury” set of a hoodie, sweatshirt, track pants and T-shirt as a consistent best seller for the brand, with the reflective, iridescent “Vind” jacket from autumn 19 also a hit with buyers and customers alike.

Although the brand began life in Ibiza providing party-goers with minimalist basics, things have evolved hugely since launch.

“The collection is much bigger with a lot more experimentation,” says Davies. Part of this was the introduction of the premium White Label capsule line – using bolder colours and fashion forward designs, which launched in January 2019. While menswear is the brand’s mainstay and make up 82% of sales, it also offers a small amount of womenswear – the focus on this is increasing for spring 20 when womenswear relaunches with a collection designed in collaboration with London designer Katie Eary. The collection will give womenswear a distinct, different brand identity for the first time.

Davies also notes that perfecting content across platforms has been crucial. N-Studio is a creative project that works with up-and-coming musical artists to support their development and align them with the brand from early in their careers. N-Studio is based at Nicce headquarters, but runs as a separate business alongside the main brand.

N-Studio is an integral aspect of the brand’s first permanent bricks-and-mortar store, which opened next to the Nicce head office on Bethnal Green Road in late November 2019.

In addition to providing Nicce the opportunity to showcase the full range of its collections in its own branded space for the first time, the store will also host events, DJ nights and performances produced by N-Studio. Collaborations and exclusives will also launch in the store.

Around 30% of the space is taken up by a fully functional recording studio, which can be hired for free, and aims to help Nicce maintain its original roots in the music industry. Grime musician Wiley has already used the recording studio, featuring it in an upcoming music video.

The business declines to disclose initial sales figures for the shop but Davies says they have been ahead of expectations.

The Nicce Store will act as a “blueprint” for future shops, and Davies says that opening more stores is “absolutely” on the agenda: “It is now just about waiting for the right opportunities in the right locations.”

Nicce autumn 20

International growth is also high on Davies’ agenda, potentially through franchise partners but also via wholesale.

The US, Germany, France and Australia are key markets, and Nicce has appointed sales and PR agencies in each of these territories, as it seeks to drive growth. At present, 27% of sales come from international markets. ”The target is to have each country and territory we enter level with or exceeding the UK,” says Davies. “We expect the UK to continue to grow but become less weighted within our international portfolio.”

Looking ahead to autumn 20, futuristic, reflective details are key in terms of product and influences include retro ski-wear and outdoor apparel. Heavy check shirts, square cut sweatshirts, intarsia knits, tour jacket bombers and jacquard detailed hoodies are new for the season. The premium White Label capsule focuses on metallic and iridescent fabrics with boxy shapes inspired by utilitarian workwear.

Nicce stands out for its authentic cultural connections and accessible price points. As luxury brands continue to fuel the popularity of streetwear styles across the market, the demand for mid-priced street styles should continue to fuel its success. However, as the market becomes more saturated Nicce must retain the brand integrity and authenticity that sets it apart from the rest of the high street.