Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Nifty shades: the sunglasses brands to know

9 April 2019 By

Full screen
Chimi (2)

As spring has officially sprung, Drapers takes a look at the sunglasses brands that should be on your radar this season.

More from: Why the future's bright for sunglasses

Monokel

Monokel must credit mark kiszely (11)

Swedish brand Monokel brings Scandi style, quality craftmanship and sustainable credentials to the sunglasses market.

Most styles are handmade from plant-based acetate, while its all-black frames are created from a recycled acetate.

Stockists include Liberty, and independents End and Ruskin.

Monokel eyewear sunglasses nelson havana crystal front

There are currently 12 styles available in a variety of frame and lens colour configurations, on a short- and forward-order basis via Good People Agency in the UK.

Wholesale prices range from £36 to £48.

07872 565437

monokel-eyewear.com

Monokel must credit mark kiszely (17)

District Vision

6

New York’s District Vision was founded  in 2015 by Tom Daly and Max Vallot, who met at university and went on to work for Acne Studios and Saint Laurent respectively.

A technical brand at its core designed to be worn during exercise, it has crossed over to the fashion sphere as the functional sportswear trend continues to dominate.

1

It is stocked by Browns, LNCC and Mytheresa.

Wholesale prices range from £94 to £101.

districtvision.com

Projekt Produkt

4

Projekt Produkt is a Korean trend-led eyewear brand. Its unique yet wearable styles offer a point of difference.

As well as its annual collection, the brand collaborates with international, up-and-coming labels, including London Fashion Week’s Rejina Pyo for spring 19.

W (1)

The brand is sold via The Goods Agency in the UK.

Wholesale prices range from £85 to £115.

020 7637 4181

en.projektprodukt.co.kr

T (3)

Chimi

Chimi (2)

Chimi is another Stockholm-based brand focusing on colour in the sunglasses market.

With a core collection of eight silhouettes, each frame is available in up to 10 colours, as well as different lenses, making for a rainbow of colour options.

In addition, the brand introduces mini-collections throughout the year – recent drops include a Neon package and the Laser range, featuring bold red lenses.

Chimi (3)

The brand is sold via Four Marketing in the UK.

Wholesale prices range from £34 to £51.60.

020 7608 9100

chimieyewear.com

Pap’d Sunglasses

P5201559

New “affordable” brand Pap’d Sunglasses launched in the summer of 2018, describing itself as “classic yet cool”. It features five core styles in a range of colours, including a retro cat eye, a square-framed take on the traditional aviator and a small 1990s-inspired frame.

Although womenswear-focused, there is a unisex appeal to some styles. Dedicated unisex sunglasses are in the pipeline.

Falesia blue

Wholesale prices range from £13 to £15

07429 319085

shop-papd.com

Retrosuperfuture

Untitled3

Designed and handmade in Italy, Retrosuperfuture has become one of the buzziest names in the contemporary sunglasses market, thanks to its own collection and collaborations with top fashion brands such as Off-White, Marques Almeida and Sunnei.

Signatures include eclectic colourways, streetwear-inspired silhouettes and ahead-of-trend designs.

Untitled2

The brand is sold via The Goods Agency in the UK.

Wholesale prices range from £50 to £100

020 7637 4181

retrosuperfuture.com

Untitled

Darkside

Darkside jpegs 140

Designed in Porto, Portugal, and handmade in a small local factory, Darkside focuses on simple shapes that stand out from the crowd.

Made from lightweight Italian acetate, the pared-back, timeless silhouettes are updated with a contemporary look, via pops of colour and a focus on transparent, translucent styles.

Oculos darkside eyewear siren champagne front

Wholesale prices range from £60 to £80.

00 351 936491213

darksideeyewear.com

Darkside2 low 9

Why the future's bright for sunglasses

  • Chimi (3)

    Nifty shades: the sunglasses brands to know

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.