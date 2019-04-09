Nifty shades: the sunglasses brands to know

As spring has officially sprung, Drapers takes a look at the sunglasses brands that should be on your radar this season.

Monokel Swedish brand Monokel brings Scandi style, quality craftmanship and sustainable credentials to the sunglasses market. Most styles are handmade from plant-based acetate, while its all-black frames are created from a recycled acetate. Stockists include Liberty, and independents End and Ruskin. There are currently 12 styles available in a variety of frame and lens colour configurations, on a short- and forward-order basis via Good People Agency in the UK. Wholesale prices range from £36 to £48. 07872 565437 monokel-eyewear.com

District Vision New York’s District Vision was founded in 2015 by Tom Daly and Max Vallot, who met at university and went on to work for Acne Studios and Saint Laurent respectively. A technical brand at its core designed to be worn during exercise, it has crossed over to the fashion sphere as the functional sportswear trend continues to dominate. It is stocked by Browns, LNCC and Mytheresa. Wholesale prices range from £94 to £101. districtvision.com

Projekt Produkt Projekt Produkt is a Korean trend-led eyewear brand. Its unique yet wearable styles offer a point of difference. As well as its annual collection, the brand collaborates with international, up-and-coming labels, including London Fashion Week’s Rejina Pyo for spring 19. The brand is sold via The Goods Agency in the UK. Wholesale prices range from £85 to £115. 020 7637 4181 en.projektprodukt.co.kr

Chimi Chimi is another Stockholm-based brand focusing on colour in the sunglasses market. With a core collection of eight silhouettes, each frame is available in up to 10 colours, as well as different lenses, making for a rainbow of colour options. In addition, the brand introduces mini-collections throughout the year – recent drops include a Neon package and the Laser range, featuring bold red lenses. The brand is sold via Four Marketing in the UK. Wholesale prices range from £34 to £51.60. 020 7608 9100 chimieyewear.com

Pap’d Sunglasses New “affordable” brand Pap’d Sunglasses launched in the summer of 2018, describing itself as “classic yet cool”. It features five core styles in a range of colours, including a retro cat eye, a square-framed take on the traditional aviator and a small 1990s-inspired frame. Although womenswear-focused, there is a unisex appeal to some styles. Dedicated unisex sunglasses are in the pipeline. Wholesale prices range from £13 to £15 07429 319085 shop-papd.com

Retrosuperfuture Designed and handmade in Italy, Retrosuperfuture has become one of the buzziest names in the contemporary sunglasses market, thanks to its own collection and collaborations with top fashion brands such as Off-White, Marques Almeida and Sunnei. Signatures include eclectic colourways, streetwear-inspired silhouettes and ahead-of-trend designs. The brand is sold via The Goods Agency in the UK. Wholesale prices range from £50 to £100 020 7637 4181 retrosuperfuture.com