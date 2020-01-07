Olymp Signature autumn 20

Menswear brand Olymp’s premium shirt line takes its aesthetic inspirations from the rugged, wild terrain of Iceland for autumn 20.

The overall colour palette draws on the moody Icelandic landscape of dark, icy blues, moss greens and slate grey skies. Reykjavik street art as well as dramatic, volcanic flora and fauna inspire the prints for the season. Elsewhere, the brand has created a double-faced structured fabric with a subtle sheen, inspired by the Northern Lights.

Warm fabrics, including an alpaca and wool blend, and a brushed cotton cashmere twill, lend an appropriately cosy note to winter shirt styles and provide more warmth than traditional cotton.

Prices range from £20.30 for a tie to £55.70 for knitwear. +49 7142 592170 olymp.com