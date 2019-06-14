Andrea Dini

“This season’s collection revolves around the DNA of the brand – which is all about how to protect people from the water. Since my father designed the first sweater for Paul & Shark [in 1975], we have progressed a lot and are now focusing a lot on outerwear.

“The Typhoon 2000 range is a new technology for us: it is both as light and as technical as possible.

“We are also working in a more sustainable way, with our new ‘Save the Seas’ campaign for spring 20. Because of our heritage, our focus within recycling and sustainability is to protect the seas, and so we are making a jacket that is 100% recycled. Even the zip is made from recycled materials, and 23 plastic bottles are reused in each garment.

“Overall, we are concentrating on recycled polyester, creating yarns out of recycled plastic bottles. Today, we have the one item [the jacket] that is 100% recycled, and others that are 95% recycled: a metal zip being the only component that is not recycled. By autumn 2020, 50% of the collection will be made from recycled materials. It is an important aspect of the brand and the business – our employees want to work for a company that is focusing on sustainability.”

Wholesale prices range from €32 (£28) for a T-shirt to €480 (£426) for outerwear. hello@presentagency.com paulandshark.co.uk