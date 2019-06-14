Pitti positivity: a bright start for spring 20

Sunny skies and bright moods got the spring 20 trade show season off to a positive start, as brands and buyers descended on Florence for the 96th edition of Pitti Uomo.

The menswear trade show returned to the Fortezza da Basso in Florence, Italy on 11-14 June. The “Pitti peacocks” preened in the sweltering heat of the Fortezza’s main courtyard, and there was a holiday atmosphere across the show as guests snacked on ice lollies and giant punnets of strawberries.

This positive attitude continued for the brands showing at the show. The mood was buoyant, and exhibitors stressed the continuing importance of the show and looked ahead warmly to the new season. Brands continued to do business on stands, and despite an overall malaise with the trade show format, exhibitors noted Pitti’s importance for both business and marketing purposes.

Although some exhibitors conceded that the summer edition is always more muted than the winter edition – as small retailers increasingly avoid travelling in the peak summer months – there was still an enthusiastic buzz and healthy flow of visitors across the four-day show.

Visitors to Pitti

Buyers from the UK were, as ever, strongly represented, and representatives of names such as Flannels, Next, Matchesfashion and Browns were all spotted. However, many brands had their eyes set on the international clientele – buyers from as far afield as Iran, Australia and South Africa. The Asian countries once again had a large contingent visiting the show. Thanks to its heritage reputation, Pitti is popular with Japanese and Korean buyers in particular.

The Eastern influence could also be seen in Pitti’s spring 20 guest nation: China. An exclusive area was dedicated to showcasing up and coming Chinese brands such as Pronounce, Private Policy and StaffOnly and the innovative and creative collections drew a buzz throughout the show.

Elsewhere, the Karl Lagerfeld stand was one of the most popular across the four days. The label held a tribute to the designer, who passed away in January 2019, in the form of a giant, graffiti-emblazoned wall in the centre of the Pitti courtyard.

Other impressive stands included Ben Sherman’s return to Pitti for the first time in seven years with a London-themed space, complete with Tube signs and underground bar, and British brand Baracuta’s jacket customisation station.

Several trends began to emerge as key for spring 20. Textured T-shirts in terry fabrications were spotted at Ben Sherman and Portuguese brand +351, the 1990s influence continued to dominate young fashion focused brands, and a soft colour palette of rose pink and pistachio greens was widely popular.

Givenchy spring 20

As ever with Pitti, the events outside of the main trade show were a vital part of its appeal, and the streets of Florence were abuzz with visiting buyers and brands revelling in the sunny weather – as many Brits gleefully celebrated the contrast to the UK’s outlook.

Elsewhere, this season’s guest designer, Clare Waight Keller showed the Givenchy menswear offer as Pitti’s guest designer. Waight Keller’s debut standalone menswear show was hosted in the dramatic, glamorous Villa Palmieri in the hills near the city. Dubbed “Nouveau Glitch”, it celebrated a fusion of historical opulence – in rich textures, colours and luxurious fabrications – contrasted with hyper-modern, urban styles.

The Givenchy show’s mix of the historical and modern was a fitting summation of this year’s Pitti vibe – celebrating menswear traditions and encouraging creative innovations in equal part.