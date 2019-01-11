Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Pitti Uomo autumn 19: Drapers' pick of the brands

11 January 2019 By , ,

Allegri (8)

Allegri: Outerwear brand Allegri has collaborated with London Fashion Week Men’s brand Cottweiler for autumn 19. The 10-piece collection features classic Allegri coats with a scuba-style twist. Standout pieces include trenchcoats with neoprene panels. Jackets are priced from €350 to €380 (£314 to £340); +39 02 42256343

  • Frenn (7)

    Frenn: Helsinki-based Frenn opened its first store in its home city last year. It now wants to expand its global footprint with its first UK stockists. The contemporary label describes itself as “a bridge between formal and casual” menswear and the collection features relaxed blazers, printed shirts, brightly coloured knitwear and standout checked coats. The range uses fabrics from Spain, Portugal, Italy and Lithuania, and is produced in Finland. Prices range from €21 (£18) for T-shirts to €204 (£183) for coats ; +358 50 3412 887; frennhelsinki.com

  • Frenn (4)
  • Frenn (1)
  • Frenn (6)
  • Joop! fw 20192020 (1)

    Joop: German brand Joop made a return to Pitti for the first time since 2005, following the relaunch of its menswear collection in 2016. Since then, the brand has been steadily growing and is now seeking to expand internationally. The new-look Joop is more subtle and refined and has a sporty yet sophisticated, tailored aesthetic. The smart-casual tailoring of the main collection is strong, and suits feature tracksuit-shape wool trousers. A cream cord suit is a highlight. Outerwear is also notable. Smart boiled-wool jackets have detachable linings for warmth. New for autumn 19 is the Reinvent line of Joop jeans. Three new washes feature the original Joop logo from 1988. The more casual line also includes retro T-shirts, shirts and logo sweaters. Prices range from €19.60 (£17.60) for a T-shirt to €319.60 (£187.20) for a 100% cashmere coat; +41 71 6863 291; joop.com

  • Joop! fw 20192020 (9)
  • Joop! re invent 1988 (3)
  • Joop! re invent 1988 (5)
  • Joop! fw 20192020 (6)
  • Ron dorff (11)

    Ron Dorff: French-Swedish sportswear brand Ron Dorff has two stores in London and four UK stockists. In the coming seasons, however, the UK wholesale market is a focus for the label. The autumn 19 collection is inspired by Scandinavian landscapes and the colours of the Swiss Alps. Dark greens and burgundy feature prominently. Highlights include a chevron-detail sweater and the brand’s signature “Mum” and “Dad” print tops. Cashmere is a fast-growing category for the brand, and a soft grey hoodie and lounge shorts stand out. The brand’s underwear offer, which features simple styles in logo-less, simple prints, is also a strong point – as well as acting as an entry product to the brand. Prices range from €50 (£44.94) for a jumper to €129 (£125.95) for cashmere jumpers +33 1 40269179 rondorff.com

  • Ron dorff (5)
  • Ron dorff (8)
  • Ron dorff (2)
  • Makia tretorn (3)

    Makia: Finnish brand Makia has collaborated with Sweden’s Tretorn for autumn 19. The capsule range is inspired by Aland – the island that lies between Finland and Sweden – and features Makia’s signature merino knitwear and Tretorn’s rubber raincoats and boots. Prices range from €17 (£15) for hats to €50 (£45) for jackets +358 45 8444077 makiaclothing.com

  • Makia tretorn (6)
  • Makia tretorn (10)
  • P1020867

    Moonboot: Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, snowboot brand Moonboot has released a 12-piece capsule collection featuring gold logos, sequins, fake fur and Swarovski crystals. Prices range from €200 (£179) to €280 (£250) +39 0422 884409 moonboot.com

  • P1020872
  • P1020870
  • Img 8382

    Original Penguin: Original Penguin took a new direction for autumn 19 with a more concise, cohesive range. A new merchandising team appointed 12 month ago and led by Ralph Lauren alumnus Martin Ross took the decision to cut the number of lines in the collection by 40%. Instead the focus is on “timeless” strong-selling products in a wider range of colours – shades will carry through to coming seasons – and on higher-quality fabric. Prices remain broadly in line with previous seasons. Preppy styles such as fleece jackets and sweatshirts come in mustard, emerald green and navy. A new penguin logo has been introduced on T-shirts and sweaters. Highlights include a mustard yellow, Italian merino wool jumper and a three-tone, zip-up fleece jacket. Prices range from £9.50 for a T-shirt to £40 for outerwear 020 7291 7251 originalpenguin.com

  • Img 8379
  • Img 8380
  • Img 8378
  • Img 8377
  • The goodpeople (4)

    The Goodpeople: Drawing attention in the L’Alto Uomo hall was Dutch brand the Goodpeople, which wants to build up its UK presence from its current 10 stockists. Sophisticated basics are the mainstay of the collection. Sweatshirts, T-shirts and shirts come in soft colourways and clean shapes: trousers are tailored and tapered, and T-shirts feature subtle logo detailing. A white logo sweater is predicted to be a key piece for autumn 19, while a salmon pink, long-sleeved polo shirt and a brown checked car coat were also standout items for the new season. Sustainability is a focus for the brand, and 30% of the new collection will be made from sustainable materials such as recycled cotton, linen and lyocell. The goal for spring 20 will be to up this to 40%. Prices range from €36 (£32) for shirts to €153 (£137) for a bomber jacket +31 10 292 3150; thegoodpeople.com

  • The goodpeople (3)
  • The goodpeople (1)
  • The goodpeople (2)
  • Wattinne (5)

    Wattinne: French label Wattinne is looking for its first UK stockists. The premium brand specialises in refined casualwear and features only natural fabrics from France, Italy and the UK, and the collection is made in France. Standout pieces include a mustard wool bomber jacket, and ribbed V-neck jumpers with collars and cuffs in contrasting colours. Prices range from €80 (£71) for a long-sleeved polo shirt to €460 (£413) for jackets. +33 06 62045869 wattinneparis.com

  • Wattinne (1)
  • Wattinne (10)
  • Wattinne (7)
  • Yatay (15)

    Yatay: Sustainable made-in-Italy sneaker label Yatay made its debut at Pitti for autumn 19. The clean, simple trainers come in a range of colours and are made from 75% sustainable materials, including corn husks and recycled plastic. The laces are hemp or organic cotton, while linings are made from 100% recycled, breathable plastic. Soles are made from a bio-based PU and have biodegradable cores. Prices range from €96 to €116 (£86 to £104) +39 02 458 78204 yatayatay.com

  • Yatay (9)
  • Yatay (13)

Find out Drapers’ pick of the brands from the autumn 19 edition of Pitti Uomo in Florence.

