​Pitti Uomo – the Special Click of the home of menswear

The 96th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo, the premier international trade fair dedicated to menswear and contemporary lifestyles, will be held in Florence from 11 to 14 June 2019. It is both a fashion week and a global venue to discover – by way of unique projects and precise vision – the latest inputs from the world of fashion. Its well-curated diverse elements featuring venues that focus on experimental fashion and provide a boost to forward-thinking concepts – from the outdoorwear-focused I Go Out to Make, the home of new creators and the contemporary classic menswear of Futuro Maschile.

The quality of classic labels sits alongside the most up-to-date sportswear brands, the new generation of Scandi style talents from northern Europe, new entries of the Far East fashion scene as well as luxury street style and cutting-edge design.

This unique atmosphere is captured in the Pitti experience: there is something special that clicks into place every six months at the Pitti Immagine Uomo fair. When the research carried out by brands and the Pitti team for new projects, events and international names meets the research of buyers, journalists, influencers and visitors from all over the world the resulting spark is capable of producing an alchemy that is always unique. This combination of energy and emotion dictates the success of every encounter and continues to attract people to Florence to experience, explore and discover.

This Pitti Special Click is the theme of this summer’s fair – it sums up the energy that circulates around the Fortezza da Basso and will transform the central piazza through the creativity of a new set design curated by “lifestyler” Sergio Colantuoni. The Pitti Special Click concept will also provide the theme for the fair’s advertising campaign curated by Emilio Tini, the photographer and artist who celebrates Italian know-how and creativity.

For more details, visit pittimmagine.com/en/corporate/fairs/uomo/info.html