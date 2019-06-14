Lisbon-based brand +351 took inspiration for its name from the country dialling code for Portugal, where it designs and manufactures all its products.
Already sold in countries ranging from Mexico and Brazil to France and Japan, the business is now on the hunt for its first UK stockists. +351 is characterised by a relaxed, surf-inspired aesthetic that focuses on summer jerseys and cosy terry fabrics for the spring 20 collection.
Founded by an ex-surfer, the brand aims to provide sophisticated products and high-quality fabrics with a relaxed aesthetic. Originally a menswear brand, unisex styles – including a jersey playsuit – were introduced in spring 19 and continue into spring 20 having proved popular with buyers.
Wholesale prices range from €18 (£15) for a T-shirt to €80 (£71) for a jacket. +351 916 452 832 plus351.pt
