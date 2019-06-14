Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Pitti spring 20: +351

14 June 2019 By

351 crop

1/5

Hide caption

  • 351 crop
  • 351 (2)
  • 351 (3)
  • 351 (4)
  • 351 (1)

Lisbon-based brand +351 took inspiration for its name from the country dialling code for Portugal, where it designs and manufactures all its products.

More from: Pitti positivity: a bright start for spring 20

Already sold in countries ranging from Mexico and Brazil to France and Japan, the business is now on the hunt for its first UK stockists. +351 is characterised by a relaxed, surf-inspired aesthetic that focuses on summer jerseys and cosy terry fabrics for the spring 20 collection.

Founded by an ex-surfer, the brand aims to provide sophisticated products and high-quality fabrics with a relaxed aesthetic. Originally a menswear brand, unisex styles – including a jersey playsuit – were introduced in spring 19 and continue into spring 20 having proved popular with buyers.

Wholesale prices range from €18 (£15) for a T-shirt to €80 (£71) for a jacket. +351 916 452 832 plus351.pt

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.