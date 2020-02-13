Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Première Vision: Inside the Maison D’Exceptions

13 February 2020 By

Kashida Studio

Kashida Studio: The dazzlingly intricate embroidery of Indian atelier Kashida Studio is created using the ancient Kalamakari embellishment technique. Unique to southern India, the practice combines freehand painting and delicate embroidery on 100% silk backgrounds. Based in the Gopalpura Bypass, Kashida Studios works to preserve the technique, and since 2007 has housed a research and development department that extends its production capabilities – introducing machine embroidery and printing for a more commercially viable take on the technique. kashidastudio.com

  • Anne Gelbard

    Anne Gelbard: Anne Gelbard set up her workshop in 1997, focusing on couture-quality finishing techniques. Based in Paris, Gelbard’s studio experiments with precious metals, silks, leathers and cloth – mixing media to create alternative, elegant fabrics. A graduate of Paris’s École nationale supérieure des Arts Décoratifs, Gelbard makes use of texture and techniques both old and new to create finishes that elevate luxurious fabrics to opulent drama. Highlights include her geometric use of precious metal pigments and her lustrous sheen leathers in sunset shades. annegelbard.com

  • Living Blue

    Living Blue: Bangladeshi denim co-operative Living Blue is a unique manufacturing network and social enterprise. The business is co-owned by and supports artisans across the entire denim supply chain. All levels of the process, from those cultivating indigo plants to farmers, weavers, embroiderers and couturiers work as part of the co-operative, which creates artisanal denim and needlework styles inspired by local textile traditions. The goal of the collective is to support traditional artisanal practices, and in turn help promote the economic and social development of communities in remote areas of northern Bangladesh. livingbluebd.com

For spring 21, Premiere Vision introduced a new showcase area to the Fabrics hall. The Maison D’Exceptions section presented designers, mills and makers at the creative vanguard of textiles. These small designers focused on couture techniques, innovations and practices pushing the boundaries of textile experimentations.

