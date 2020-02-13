For spring 21, Premiere Vision introduced a new showcase area to the Fabrics hall. The Maison D’Exceptions section presented designers, mills and makers at the creative vanguard of textiles. These small designers focused on couture techniques, innovations and practices pushing the boundaries of textile experimentations.
Première Vision: key fabric trends for spring 21
Première Vision: Inside the Maison D'Exceptions
