Première Vision: key fabric trends for spring 21

13 February 2020 By ,

Bella Tela SS21

Illuminated textures: Shimmer and shine appeared in many of the textiles on display at Première Vision, in a range of manifestations. Most eye-catching were the dramatic, textured fabrics incorporating iridescence in three dimensions. Highlights included Bella Tela’s oil-slick three dimensional leaves (pictured) and the glittering sheen of Mario Cucchetti Tessuti’s denim.

    Illuminated textures: Shimmer and shine appeared in many of the textiles on display at Première Vision, in a range of manifestations. Most eye-catching were the dramatic, textured fabrics incorporating iridescence in three dimensions. Highlights included Bella Tela’s oil-slick three dimensional leaves (pictured) and the glittering sheen of Mario Cucchetti Tessuti’s denim.

    Acid bright florals: Neon colours have been dominating tonal trends for several seasons. For spring 21 they are making their way into floral prints as 1960s-inspired psychedelic florals with bold pops of acid green and vibrant yellow shades brought a retro vibrancy to the PV aisles. Highlights included designs from French mill Denis & Fils (pictured) and Italian manufacturer Selecta Como.

    Powdery pastels: Pastels are a perennial spring favourite, and got a gentle update for the new season thanks to powdery textured fabrics and a soft tonal mood. Dusty rose, soft violet and sherbet yellow tones appeared on soft matt suedes and fake suedes with highlights from leather mill Cuirs du Futur (pictured) and RG Deri, which incorporated geometric textures into its fabrics.

    Creative cut-aways: Peekaboo detailing was a common theme in the heavy fabrics at PV. Geometric square leather cut-outs appeared in several mills’ collections and heavy, woven – almost crochet-like – designs were also popular. Unitex Material’s emerald diamond design in particular stood out. Cut-away styles also appeared in some sheer, romantic and lightweight fabrics. Lusi Ricamificio’s bubble sheers were a highlight.

    Micro-quilting: Dramatic puffed quilting dominated the autumn 20 catwalks, and puffy fabrics remain a key inspiration for spring 21. Now, however, mills are innovating with puffed, quilted textures on a micro-level – with undulating, miniature three dimensional waves creating a subtle, more summer friendly take on the trend. Highlights included a geometric design from Malfroy-Million (pictured) and a puffy wave design from Taiwanese mill Premiere Fashion.

    Psychedelic ombrés: The Vibrant Fancies section of PV was bursting with eye-popping colour for spring 21. Against a sea of bold florals, a warped take on ombré – with acid bright colours and distorted dyeing – stood out as a strong seasonal motif. Picking up on 1960s and 1970s references seen elsewhere in the aisles, highlights included Mitwill Textiles Europe’s ombré linen (pictured) and a swirling rainbow effect from Mackent.

    Shimmery tweeds: Tweed was given a seasonal spin with added reflective details. The trend dominated the show, demonstrating the growing interest in trans-seasonal fabrics. Austrian mill Hoferhecht Stickereien incorporated square sequins into the fabric to complement its geometric tweed textures, while French mill Jules Tournier (pictured) combined turquoise and lilac iridescent yarns for a three-dimensional houndstooth effect.

    Modern iridescent: Water-marked textures updated iridescent finishes for spring 21 and mills brought buyers modern metallics with burnt orange and lilac tones. Highlights include French mill Sfate & Combier and Tissages Perrin (pictured). The former gave iridescence a natural feel with wood-grain markings.

    Hand-painted florals: For spring 21 florals are unique and hand painted in delicate watercolours. Dark polka dots contrast against a vivid colour palette of turquoise blues, orange hues and soft pink backdrops. Highlights include Turkish mills ATT Concorde (pictured) and Ipeker. Italian mill Olimpia Tessile gave a lighter take with sheer petal detailing.

    Mineral inspirations: Metallic shimmers featured in various guises at PV this season, offering an earthy alternative to the natural florals seen across the trade show. Italian mill Omniapiega’s foiled three-dimensional cloth – although soft in texture – echoed the harsh silhouette of natural metals (pictured). Other highlights include La Fille’s rich gold foiled fabrics and Fada Tessuti’s embellished metallic florals.

    Deckchair stripes Stripes brought retro feel to lighter fabrics at this season’s PV. Deeper tones and dusky monochromatic styles appeared of softer textiles bringing a hint of 1960s summer to the show. Stand outs included Payen ESF’s candy pink and burgundy design (pictured) and Somelos Tecidos’ textured monochrome weave.

Drapers brings you the top spring 21 fabric trends from Paris textiles show Première Vision. 

