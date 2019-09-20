Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Première Vision: top fabric trends for autumn 20

20 September 2019 By

BZ Jacquard

Powerful flowers: There was nothing subtle about autumn 20’s take on florals. Rich, dark and jewel toned palettes, oversized surrealist flowers and distorted foliage made a bold and eye-catching impact. Mills including United Arab Emirates' Khoder Bros and Turkey's BZ Jacquard exaggerated this by adding sequin embellishments or shimmering threads to their florals. Pictured: BZ Jacquard

    Ricamificio Vittorio Vanoni

  Ricamificio Vittorio Vanoni

    Ricamificio Vittorio Vanoni

  Khoder Bros

    Khoder Bros

  Ventures Fashion

    Ventures Fashion

  • Somelos Tecidos

    Checks with feeling: Heritage checks are a perennial favourite, and the autumn 20 take on the trend brings a softness and textural finish. Classic tartans and checks are less defined, with fuzzy, undefined lines to the edges of the checks. Some mills dialled this up a notch, such as Lanificio Subalpino, which combined fluffy textured fabrics with the softer checks. Pictured: Somelos Tecidos

  Lanificio Subalpino

    Lanificio Subalpino

  Lanificio Faisa

    Lanificio Faisa

  Kotonteks

    Kotonteks

  • Serates

    Hammer time: Lightweight, sheen-finished fabrics were given a three-dimensional aspect with hammered finishes that gently puckered the fabric for a subtle volume and textural contrast. The effect was most impactful on pale tones, iridescent fabrics. Ruffo Coli Tessuti’s irregular distortion and Bedini’s geometric design were highlights. Pictured: Serates

  Ruffo Coli Tessuti

    Ruffo Coli Tessuti

  Bedini

    Bedini

  • Weft

    Garbled marble: shimmering, distorted swirls and dark marbled jacquards give ethereal, sombre sense of surrealism to fabrics. Strong examples came from Italian mills Erica Industria and Weft. Pictured: Weft

  GDA

    GDA

  Erica Industria

    Erica Industria

  Frizza Group

    Frizza Group

  • Laurent Garigue

    Sweet tweeds: A departure from tweed’s traditional palette of browns, greens and neutrals, autumn 20 brought an explosion of sugar sweet, pastel tones. Pale blue, pistachio and pink were popular base tones, shot through with contrasting hints of yellow. Pictured: Laurent Garigue

  Union Textile de Tourcoing

    Union Textile de Tourcoing

  • Ets Najberg

    New velvets: Multi-textured, three-dimensional, jewel-toned velvets and velour were a stand-out textural trend for the autumn 20 fabric collections. The overall trend for iridescent, shimmering finishes continues. Velvets with geometric designs had raised sections that added relief to the fabric. Pictured: Ets Najberg

  Weft

    Weft

  Redaelli Velluti

    Redaelli Velluti

  • FC Creacio I Innovacio

    Nouveau camo: Camouflage is hiding no longer. Bold, bright and distorted versions of the print ranged from animal to paint-splatter effects and designs digitally printed using photographs of landscapes. Pictured: FC Creacio I Innovacio

  Shanghai Skytex

    Shanghai Skytex

  Shinkong Textile

    Shinkong Textile

  • Weft

    Striking oil: The environmental messaging at PV was not just combined to fabric production, and several trends referenced the wider trend for campaigning. So-called oil-slick textures, which replicate the sheen of oil on water are one such design trend. Petrol blue, ashy charcoal and deep purple was the palette of choice for the shimmering finish. Pictured: Weft

  Duksung

    Duksung

  Redaelli Velluti

    Redaelli Velluti

Drapers brings you the autumn 20 fabric trends to know from Paris textiles show Première Vision. 

