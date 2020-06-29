Marques' Almeida’s sustainable focus for future generations

Portuguese brand Marques’ Almeida launched a pre-order collection during the digital London Fashion Week in June. Designer Marta Marques tells Drapers why the husband-and-wife design duo’s daughters were their inspiration.

Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida met while studying at the Citex fashion school in Portugal, before moving to London in 2009 for work experience at Vivienne Westwood (Marques) and Preen by Thornton Regazzi (Almeida).

They then took the prestigious MA Fashion course at Central Saint Martins and established their womenswear brand upon graduating in 2011.

The duo won the accolade for best emerging womenswear designer at the 2014 British Fashion Awards, and the second ever LVMH Prize, in 2015, of €300,000 (£271,000).

The brand specialises in distressed-denim looks and casual, oversized shapes with a streetwear edge – seen in the use of graffiti prints, slouchy hoodies, and chunky boots. Stockists includes Matchesfashion, Selfridges and Net-a-Porter.

The brand launched the ReM’Ade collection, made entirely from deadstock fabric from the brand’s past collections, during June’s digital London Fashion Week. It was available on a pre-order model for consumers until 30 June for delivery by 31 July.

A behind-the-scenes film accompanied the launch, showing Marques telling their three-year-old daughter Maria that the new range of sustainable, patchwork designs, made in a warehouse in Porto, Portugal, is being made because of her and her sister.

Drapers speaks to Marques about what drove the colourful new collection and the brand’s hopes for the future of sustainability in fashion.

The ReM’Ade collection is priced between £220 for a midi skirt to £695 for a biker jacket.

Why did you and Paulo choose to launch ReM’Ade?

Because it became clear that sustainability was not a “side project” for fashion brands – it has to be the front and centre of your efforts. You have to start somewhere, and the lockdown time thankfully gave us enough perspective to realise that for our two daughters, Maria, three years old, and Alice, five months.

The film released for LFW mentions that the collection was created for your daughters. Has parenthood changed the way you and Paulo think about sustainability and the future?

Yes absolutely! It gives you a very strong sense of responsibility and accountability, especially if you have a platform like us, with a company and brand. Whatever decisions we make and take now are what going to matter for them when they grow up.

When did you have the idea for the collection and how did you manage to create it during the pandemic?

You can see in the video – shown on 12 June during digital London Fashion Week – that our production manager said, “It’s already 8 May,” so we honestly made the collection in one month. It was very much a situation that had to be done and had to be pushed.

Luckily we have a very small team and a big warehouse type space where we were able to work at a distance, and also work from home.

The Marques Almeida remade collection was only available to pre-order

Why did you choose to launch the collection with a pre-order model?

We were discussing halfway through the development of the spring/summer 21 collection how we were going be able to produce stock and predict what sizes will sell, and it only made sense to do pre-order because we would never be able to guess what will be sold, meaning we would be generating more waste and it would be counter-productive.

We didn’t set out meaning to make a pre-order collection, but we learned it along the way. I think that was key in the whole process. We had to take direct action and start somewhere, even if we didn’t and still don’t have all the answers on how to improve sustainability.

Is using deadstock fabric something you would like to continue with future collections?

Yes, we want ReM’Ade to be the future for Marques Almeida. We want it to grow where we do other ReM’Ade collections by collaborating with small designers as well as big brands. We want to be the brand that goes around taking waste and transforming it into something desirable, and giving raw materials a new life.

What changes would yourself and Almeida like to see in the fashion industry?

Less smoke and mirrors, and more honest conversations about what’s happening in terms of waste, environmental impact, social impact, social responsibility that brands and big companies take. Also the financial challenges that independent brands have, and everything to be talked about openly and in a community spirit, so we can all learn from each other and identify the issues and the inequalities within the fashion industry, and thrive together.