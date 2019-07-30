Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Product picks from Harrogate Fashion Week

30 July 2019 By

Alex evenings

Alex Evenings: New York-based Alex Evenings is bringing its collection of stretchy, form-flattering shorter and full-length eveningwear dresses to the UK for spring 20. The brand uses an exclusive patented “compression” bandage fabric, which it says sculpts the body and hides flaws. Represented by International Fashion Group in the UK and Ireland, it has already amassed 40 stockists after soft launching in June. Prices range from £65 for a cold-shoulder dress to £140 for an embellished dress. 01237 723047 ifg-uk.com

  • Alex evenings

    Alex Evenings: New York-based Alex Evenings is bringing its collection of stretchy, form-flattering shorter and full-length eveningwear dresses to the UK for spring 20. The brand uses an exclusive patented "compression" bandage fabric, which it says sculpts the body and hides flaws. Represented by International Fashion Group in the UK and Ireland, it has already amassed 40 stockists after soft launching in June. Prices range from £65 for a cold-shoulder dress to £140 for an embellished dress. 01237 723047 ifg-uk.com

  • Michael tyler

    Michael Tyler: Canadian womenswear brand Michael Tyler made its UK trade show debut at Harrogate Fashion Week this season. Former Joseph Ribkoff designer Michael Tyler manufactures his eponymous brand in Canada, using French, Italian and German fabrics. A broad classic casualwear collection is on offer for spring 20, including separates, dresses and jackets. All prints are designed in house. Prices range from £25 for a top to £70 for a jacket. 020 7235 6441 jonnydrama.co.uk

  • Uchuu

    Uchuu: Founded in Montreal in 2016 by designer Suzanne Foucault, womenswear brand Uchuu has a distinctly Korean influence. The brand offers a mix of contemporary and classic styles with a relaxed fit, in a monochrome and neutral palette. This mid-length black dress, which is 95% cotton and 5% spandex for stretch, is likely to be popular for spring 20. Prices range from £25 for a top to £70 for a dress or long cardigan. 020 7235 6441 jonnydrama.co.uk

  • Stressless by Lotus

    Stressless by Lotus: 260-year-old footwear brand Lotus unveiled its first full collection of casual shoes under the Stressless sub-brand at Harrogate Fashion Week this season. Stressless by Lotus is a range of high-tech, anatomically designed sneakers that have breathable and shock-absorbing properties, as well as an ergonomic in-sock that adapts to the shape of the foot. These benefits are wrapped up in attractive style details, such as this white and grey snake print design. Footwear wholesales at £24. 01706 212512 jacobsongroup.co.uk

  • Ozai n ku

    Ozai N Ku: This is agency Apt Collections’ third season with Greek brand Ozai N Ku, and its first time showing it at Harrogate Fashion Week. The brand has a relaxed, throw-on style, and features unusual prints. The long waistcoats stood out – including a white cotton piece with distressed detailing on the back, made from 90% linen and 10% polyester. Prices range from £17 for a plain jersey dress to £81 for a long waistcoat. 020 7580 3202 aptcollections.co.uk

  • Saint james

    Saint James: Colourful French brand Saint James is celebrating its 130th birthday this year. Its signature style is a navy Breton stripe, which it has updated for spring 20 with new pattern overlays. The brand has taken on a new agent for the UK and Ireland – Linda Marshall from Parkers Fashion – after former agent Robert Burgess retired. Prices range from £20 for a T-shirt to £80 for a coat. 07718 002649 parkersfashion.com

  • The bamboo wardrobe (1)

    The Bamboo Wardrobe: Caroline Wardell launched The Bamboo Wardrobe in 2017. The fabric in the collection is composed of 50% bamboo and 50% cotton, and is made in Vietnam. Drapers’ eye was caught by this vibrant striped dress (£30), which stood out against the plainer styles that make up the core collection. Wardell says she was inspired by a dress worn by singer Paloma Faith at a concert last summer. Prices range from £15 for a vest top to £30 for dresses. 020 8306 3034 thebamboowardrobe.com

Drapers’ pick of product from the spring 20 edition of Yorkshire womenswear, footwear and accessories trade show Harrogate Fashion Week.

 

 

 

