Pure London spring 20: Drapers' pick of the brands

24 July 2019 By , ,

Bench spring 20 (19)

Bench: Young fashion brand Bench is relaunching for spring 20, returning to the logo-driven casualwear of its heyday. Debuting new men’s, women’s, boys' and girls' collections at Pure London, the brand also launched a new menswear range called Bench Contemporary, which is priced a tier higher than the main collection. Mixing streetwear shapes with an urban style, the designs are packed with elevated functional and utilitarian details, such as reflective branding, wax-dipped zips and reversible hoods. Key items include a multi-pocket utility vest, a jacket with built-in backpack, and slim cargo trousers. Bench is sold via the Industry Brands agency. Wholesale prices range from £8 for a T-shirt to £48 for a jacket. 07734 055866 bench.co.uk

    Alkeme Atelier: Sustainable New York accessories brand Alkeme Atelier is launching for spring 20 and made its trade show debut at Pure London. All bags are made from either vegan pineapple leather or an exclusive microfibre material that has been created in house and is scratch- and water-proof. All linings are made from a material created from recycled plastic bottles. The lightweight bags come in a range of unusual, playful shapes that draw on the ancient science of alchemy and are available in several colours, including on-trend pastel tones. Alkeme Atelier is the sister brand of Expressions NYC, another vegan bag label, which launched in 2005. Wholesale prices for bags range from $59 (£47) to $129 (£103) depending on size. +1 212 695 2170 shopalkemeatelier.com

    Palmaira Sandals: Sisters Tracey and Lisa Fernandez launched Palmaira six years ago and have been slowly building their brand via social media. Spring 20 marks the first time they have exhibited at a trade show as they seek growth via independents. Creating updates on the traditional Avarca sandal of Menorca, one of Spain’s Balearic islands, all styles are made in a factory on the island owned by the sisters’ family friend. The classic sandal in tan nubuck is the brand’s bestseller, but sandals are also available in a wide selection of colours, patterns and fabrics, as well as a popular glittery finish. New styles also include a flatform version, designs with ankle straps and a cork wedge option. It has also expanded into Grecian-style sandals for spring 20. Wholesale prices range from £16 for a sandal to £33 for a wedge. palmairasandals.com

    Just To Say London: Launching for spring 20 and showing at Pure London for the first time was womenswear label Just To Say London. The brand focuses on feminine, glamorous dresses and playsuits designed for a customer who likes to dress up. Steering clear of prints, it relies on shapes and texture to give its products a point of difference – items in the spring 20 collection, for example, have been inspired by a Victorian silhouette and feature nipped-in waists and ruffled sleeves. Stand-out pieces include a full-length mustard jumpsuit with a soft sheen to the fabric and a dusky rose playsuit with square neckline and statement sleeves. Whole prices range from £25 for tops to £61 for detailed dresses. 07799 887406 justtosaylondon.com

    Warning R: Standing out from the crowd at Pure London was Chinese label Warning R, which was showing its directional yet wearable menswear in the UK for the first time. Inspired by science fiction, electronic music and technology – hit Netflix show Black Mirror was also a key reference – the collection included streetwear-influenced PVC shirts, printed T-shirts and sportswear. Other stand-out items included a hooded anorak with flashes of teal around the oversized pockets. Wholesale prices range from £15 for T-shirts to £45 for jackets. 01865 988373 mycgs.co.uk

    The Ragged Priest: Showing at Pure London for the first time and seeking to attract more UK stockists was womenswear label The Ragged Priest. Known for its youthful, irreverent aesthetic, the brand already counts Asos and Zalando among its stockists, as well as Urban Outfitters in America. Key pieces include bodycon dresses with chain strap details, oversized striped jumpers and 1990s-influenced checked blazers. The brand was also showing its less directional sister brand Ragged Denim, where key pieces included tongue-in-cheek slogan T-shirts, high-waisted “mom” jeans and tie-dye hoodies. Wholesale prices for both brands range from £10 for T-shirts to £38 for outerwear. marc@theraggedpriest.com theraggedpriest.com

    Ban.do: Showing at Pure London for the first time was Californian lifestyle and clothing brand Ban.do. Already well known for its colourful gifting and accessories range, the brand is now looking for more UK stockists to carry its equally vibrant women’s clothing. The range includes slogan sweatshirts, brightly patterned sleepwear that can also be worn as daywear, and striped sun dresses. Drapers’ eye was caught by a colour-block pink jacket with Borg details on the cuff and pockets, as well as an emerald green overshirt with pink velvet ribbon details. Selected styles are available up to a UK size 24. Wholesale prices range from £11.50 for vests to £43.50 for jackets. 01704 500025 uk.bando.com

    Susumi Ai: Another Pure London newcomer was Berlin-based womenswear brand Susumi AI, which means “continuous love” in Japanese. The brand was founded by Japanese siblings Alisa and Keiho Menkhaus in 2017, and is inspired by their grandfather Susumi. Stand-out pieces for spring 20 include cream button-up wrap tops and floral midi-dresses with matching patterned mules. Prices range from £90 for a vest-top to £350 for a bomber jacket. +49 30 9215 6512 susumiai.com

    Monarte: Founded in 2017, Portuguese womenswear brand Monarte turned buyers’ heads at this season’s Pure London. Showing for the first time in the UK, the brand prides itself on its exclusive prints, which have been designed by various artists from around the world. Drapers’ favourite pieces included hand-painted watercolour print dresses, camisoles and pure silk shirts. Wholesale prices range from €39 (£35) for a top to €127 (£114) for a dress. +351 939 970 725 monarte.com

    GG London: Another brand drawing a crowd at Pure London was GG London, which was exhibiting at the trade show for the first time. Originally called Genese, the British womenswear brand has rebranded as GG London for spring 20, offering a more casual daywear look. Key pieces for the season include flowy, printed trousers, sparkly jumpsuits and floral co-ords. Wholesale prices range from £39 for a top to £69 for an evening dress. 020 3583 2126 gglondon.com

    Nikkie Selected by Kate Moss: Showing for the first time at Pure London was Dutch womenswear brand Nikkie, here to launch its Selected by Kate Moss collection in the UK. The Nikkie brand was founded in 2012 by Dutch celebrity Nikkie Plesson and is stocked in around 600 independent shops and department stores across Europe and Asia. It launched the Selected by Kate Moss sub-brand originally launched in mainland Europe and online in 2017. Described by the label as “tough but feminine”, the spring 20 range includes real leather jackets, short biker dresses and studded trousers. The brand headed to the show in search of its first UK stockist for Selected by Kate Moss, and director Marina Jepkes remarked: “How can we not be in the UK with Kate Moss as the face of the brand?” Wholesale prices range from £17 for a T-shirt to £136 for a leather jacket. +31 20 261 0102 nikkie.com

Drapers rounds up the best brands showing at the spring 20 edition of Pure London.

