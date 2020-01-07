Riani autumn 20

Power suiting, wrap dresses, pleated skirts and monochrome are the hero themes for womenswear brand Riani’s new-season styles.
It draws on Italian landscapes, including Turin, Florence and Lake Como, and makes use of scarf prints, florals and “stracciatella dots”: a hybrid of leopard and polka dot.
Puffed sleeves, 1970s-influenced volume and tulle all feature heavily throughout the collection. Key items include a slim-fit yellow checked suit and a dramatic pair of super-wide-leg, pleated cobalt trousers.
Prices range from £75 for a basic T-shirt to £469 for a coat. 01704 823005 riani.com
