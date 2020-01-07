Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Riani autumn 20

7 January 2020 By

No 16 1132 final

1/7

Hide caption

  • No 16 1132 final
  • No 33 2223 final
  • No 02 0116 final
  • No 56 3670 final
  • No 43 2943 final
  • No 40 2718 final
  • No 37 2675 final

Power suiting, wrap dresses, pleated skirts and monochrome are the hero themes for womenswear brand Riani’s new-season styles.

It draws on Italian landscapes, including Turin, Florence and Lake Como, and makes use of scarf prints, florals and “stracciatella dots”: a hybrid of leopard and polka dot. 

Puffed sleeves, 1970s-influenced volume and tulle all feature heavily throughout the collection. Key items include a slim-fit yellow checked suit and a dramatic pair of super-wide-leg, pleated cobalt trousers. 

Prices range from £75 for a basic T-shirt to £469 for a coat. 01704 823005 riani.com 

 

 

