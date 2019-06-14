Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Season’s preview spring 20: Riani

14 June 2019 By

No 25 1815 final cmyk

1/5

Hide caption

  • No 25 1815 final cmyk
  • No 06 0499 final cmyk
  • No 17 1234 final cmyk
  • No 39 2610 final cmyk
  • No 44 2957 final cmyk

Sorbet tones, pale almond and ivory contrast with fiery red and vibrant blues in the spring 20 palette for German womenswear brand Riani.

More from: Spring 20 preview: your exclusive first look at the new season

Tailoring with a sophisticated glamour takes centre stage. Standout items include women’s smoking jackets, and dresses in scarlet and black. A white tuxedo is another noteworthy style for an alternative take on eveningwear.

Snake print remains a powerful presence for spring 20, granting a hint of 1980s drama to trousers and floaty mini- and maxi-dresses.

Prices range from £50 for a top to £200 for a coat. 01704 823005 riani.com

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.