Pitti spring 20: Rue Bergand

14 June 2019 By

French brand Rue Bergand is on the hunt for UK stockists with its spring 20 collection.

Founded in 2017, the brand recently opened its first flagship store in Le Marais, Paris. It is hoping to expand across Europe for the season ahead, and UK stockists are high on the list of priorities.

The brand creates urban, weekend styles focusing on casual separates. Each season, it designs a new signature pattern that runs throughout the collection. For spring 20 this is an “urban escape” print of jungle leaves and cityscapes.

With a palette taken from contrasting stormy and summer skies and shapes inspired by 1960s sportswear, the brand is a name to note in the premium streetwear market.

Wholesale prices range from €43(£38) for a T-shirt to €214 ((£190) for a jacket. +33 6 29 98 74 39 ruebergand.com

