Scoop spring 20: Drapers' pick of the brands

24 July 2019 By , ,

Autumn Cashmere: New York-based knitwear brand Autumn Cashmere was exhibiting at Scoop for the first time this season. Well established in its home market with accounts including department stores Saks and Neiman Marcus, the label is seeking to grow its UK stockist base, which currently comprises a handful of premium doors including luxury department store Harrods and premium London mini-chain Trilogy. The brand uses pure cashmere, as well as cashmere blended with cotton and viscose. Key styles for spring 20 include brightly coloured tie-dye cardigans, knitted bodycon midi-dresses and chunky long cardigans that reach the mid-calf. Wholesale prices range from £45 for tank tops to £140 for long cardigans. 020 7383 5250 autumncashmere.com

    Cecilie Copenhagen: Danish womenswear brand Cecilie Copenhagen showed at Scoop for the first time this season, as it seeks to grow its presence in the UK market. The contemporary, ethical brand creates products with a bohemian aesthetic using traditional Kaffir scarves as the core material. Each scarf is handmade, and their distinctive check pattern gives Cecilie Copehagen a unique style. For spring 20, the brand is developing its offer by incorporating new prints. New colour combinations for the season include vibrant tangerine and fuchsia for an eye-catching summer palette. Wholesale prices range from €29 (£26) for shorts to €171 (£153) for a quilted coat. 020 7243 9395 ceciliecopenhagen.com

    Kleed Kimonos: Inspired by Africa and made in India, sustainable kimono brand Kleed Kimonos made its Scoop debut this season. The brand, founded in 2016, gives 5% of its annual revenues to Saving the Survivors, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to rhino preservation. The prints reflect the brand’s connection to Africa and the label often collaborates with local artists, across kimonos and a handful of slip dresses. Wholesale prices range from €70 (£61) for a cotton kimono to €150 (£131) for a hand-painted silk kimono. +351 917 687 271 kleedkimonos.com

    La Cabane de Stella: French brand La Cabane de Stella made its UK debut at Scoop for spring 20, newly represented by London based fashion agency Style Fuel. The brand features a range of luxe, boho dresses in batik and tie-dye prints with relaxed and floaty silhouettes. All items are 100% cotton, and the collection is one-size only. Products are made in India, and chime into the current trend for bohemian stylings that dominated many brands’ spring 20 collections at Scoop. Wholesale prices range from €52 (£46) for a T-shirt to €92 (£82) for a maxi-dress. 07531 421686 lacabanedestella.fr

    Narces: Canadian occasionwear brand Narces returned to Scoop this season after a seven-year hiatus on the hunt for new UK stockists. The brand is all made in Canada using French and Italian fabrics. The spring 20 collection features more separates, including tops and skirts, having previously focused on dresses. Key pieces include a neon tulle co-ord, sequinned crop tops and hand-beaded floral dresses. Wholesale prices range from £100 for a crop top to £2,900 for a hand-made embellished dress. +1 416 456 8986 narces.com

    Oof: Italian outwear brand Oof is targeting the UK for the first time this spring. Its coats, which range in style from a classic trench to a reversible short jacket and oversized raincoat, are made with unusual fabrics in unique colours and shapes. They come in a variety of materials, but Drapers found the wet-look fabric the most intriguing. Wholesale prices range from €80 (£72) for a jacket to €130 (£117) for a coat. +35 38 72 98 59 88 oofwear.com

    Self Cinema: Former Acne denim designers Anthony Rock and Samuel Thomas introduced their new sustainable brand at Scoop. The brand is launching a 60-piece men's and women's collection for spring 20. Classic styles such as slim jeans, boxy knits and windcheater jackets make up the first collection. Sustainability is core to the brand. All items are made in the European Union under a circular production model. Global Organic Textile Standard-certified organic cotton and Econyl nylon – made from recycled fishing nets – are two central fabrics across the range.The muted Scandi aesthetic is livened up with pops of vibrant colour. Key items include a purple zip-front pullover and a studded denim jacket for women. Wholesale prices range from €16 (£14) for a T-shirt to €84 (£75) for outerwear. +46 73 41 18 40 9 self-cinema.com

    Sneaky Steve: Founded in Gothenburg in 2007, footwear brand Sneaky Steve made its debut at Scoop for spring 20. Recent collections have aimed to decrease the environmental impact of the brand. For example, the shoes’ inners are now made with microfibre materials instead of leather. The brand also produces all its footwear in Europe, having moved its manufacturing base from China to Portugal in 2012. Sneaky Steve began life as a men’s trainer brand, but expanded to womenswear five years ago, and the category grew extremely quickly. Key styles include animal print sneakers, textured scarlet ankle boots and a flip-flop-meets-slider hybrid. Wholesale prices range from €36 (£32) for trainers to €80 (£71) for boots. 0771 2632275 sneakysteve.com

    Suncoo: Making its Scoop debut for spring 20, ultra-feminine womenswear brand Suncoo Paris offers a wide range of everyday wear, from dresses and jumpsuits to tops, shorts and jackets. The collection reflects a laidback, minimalist French style, and boasts a wide range of bold prints, including stripes and abstract florals, bohemian detailing and embroidery. Wholesale prices range from €20 (£18) for a T-shirt to €110 (£90) for a dress. +33 142 86 90 55 suncoo.fr

    Yolke: Launching its debut ready-to-wear line, luxury British sleepwear brand Yolke stood out for its pyjama-inspired dresses and camisole sets. Available in a range of prints – from leopard to floral and geometric – the 30-piece range is bold, daring and incredibly versatile. The brand has already caught the attention of retailers including Harrods and Selfridges, who it counts as stockists of its sleepwear. Wholesale prices range from £28 for a camisole to £116 for a dress. 020 8964 2098 sales@yolke.co.uk.

See Drapers’ pick of the best new brands showing at the spring 20 edition of womenswear trade show Scoop. 

