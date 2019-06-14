Season’s preview spring 20: Björn Borg

Björn Borg’s spring 20 offer features several high-profile collaborations.
British menswear designer Liam Hodges will collaborate on a performance-wear line, menswear website Scandinavian Man will team up with the brand for a sustainable lifestyle collection, and print studio Disruptive Pattern Material returns for a second season, providing dramatic prints across performance sportswear items such as sports bras and leggings.
Björn Borg is also launching its first fully sustainable swimwear collection for men and women using recycled polyethylene succinate (PES).
In the core underwear collection, tiger stripes, reflective branding, and bright white, pink, blue, yellow and black dominate the colour palette and pattern profile.
Prices range from £3.80 for socks to £37.50 for a quilted running vest. 020 7637 1395 bjornborg.com
