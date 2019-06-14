Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Season’s preview spring 20: Björn Borg

14 June 2019 By

Bjorn borg (1)

1/7

Hide caption

  • Bjorn borg (1)
  • Bjorn borg (2)
  • Bjorn borg (3)
  • Bjorn borg (4)
  • Bjorn borg (5)
  • Bjorn borg (6)
  • Bjorn borg (7)

Björn Borg’s spring 20 offer features several high-profile collaborations. 

More from: Season’s preview spring 20: your exclusive first look at the new season

British menswear designer Liam Hodges will collaborate on a performance-wear line, menswear website Scandinavian Man will team up with the brand for a sustainable lifestyle collection, and print studio Disruptive Pattern Material returns for a second season, providing dramatic prints across performance sportswear items such as sports bras and leggings.

Björn Borg is also launching its first fully sustainable swimwear collection for men and women using recycled polyethylene succinate (PES).

In the core underwear collection, tiger stripes, reflective branding, and bright white, pink, blue, yellow and black dominate the colour palette and pattern profile.

Prices range from £3.80 for socks to £37.50 for a quilted running vest. 020 7637 1395 bjornborg.com

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.