Season’s preview spring 20: Crocs

Summer shapes from Crocs revolve around the brand’s signature clog and newer slider silhouettes.
The clog retains its perennially popular shape, but is updated in ice cream pastels and zesty shades: strawberry pink, pale pistachio green and lemon yellow are highlights. Crocs is also introducing more fashion-forward interpretations of the clog, including the platform “Bae”.
Sliders and flip-flops are equally central to the offer. Sliders are reworked so consumers can customise styles with the Crocs “Jibbitz” charms. The Classic II Flip flip-flop is new for the season. It features a lightweight foam construction and comfort sole, and will be available from December.
Prices range from £7.55 for a slider to £28.88 for a Literide trainer shape. 0808 1013890 crocs.com
