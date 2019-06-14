Season’s preview spring 20: Dea Kudibal

Boho and prairie influences are a runaway trend in womenswear collections for spring 20 – and Scandinavian contemporary brand Dea Kudibal references this in a collection of retro-inspired botanical prints, textural fabrics and romantic, billowy silhouettes.
Alongside a strong focus on prints, chambray, corduroy, broderie anglaise and silk add texture to the collection.
Whimsical floor-skimming maxi-dresses are a highlight for Dea Kudibal – delicate floral styles feature long, voluminous sleeves and ruffle details. The long-line dresses are anticipated as bestsellers, and dramatic sleeves and pyjama suiting are also set to be popular with buyers.
Prices range from £60 for tunics to £148 for dresses. 07783 118365 deakudibal.com
