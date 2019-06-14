Lingerie brand Elomi is designed for fuller-figured and larger-busted women. Its spring 20 collection seeks to combine functionality with trend-led pieces.
The new Sadie style features lace-up corset details and metal ring embellishment – a balcony bra and full brief are available in the range. The Cheeky mid-rise brief shape is also new, and features a sheer back.
The brand’s spring 20 swimwear offer focuses on a sports-luxe aesthetic that makes use of a bold leopard print. New shapes include a balcony crop top with an adjustable neckline, as well as an adjustable-leg brief, which allows the wearer to alter the coverage it provides.
Prices range from £9 for co-ordinated separates to £16.39 for a bikini top.
01536 760282 elomilingerie.com
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Björn Borg
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Brave Soul
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Brühl
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Crocs
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Dea Kudibal
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Elomi
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Duke
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Essentiel Antwerp
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Fantasie
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Fynch-Hatton
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Ivylee Copenhagen
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Juicy Couture
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Kickers
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Lily & Me
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Lyle & Scott
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Native Youth
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Money
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Riani
-
Season’s preview spring 20: US Pol Assn
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.