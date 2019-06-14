Relaxed summer stylings and a smart-casual direction characterise the spring 20 collection from menswear brand Fynch-Hatton.
Soft fabrics feature throughout. Linen is used as a standalone textile and in cotton blends across shirting and jersey – giving a casual note to traditionally formal shirt shapes.
Elsewhere, spandex is mixed into cotton styles in T-shirts and trousers for a comfort-focused finish.
Checks, plaids and stripes create a classic aesthetic alongside more daring prints, including bold florals.
In the swimwear line, palm print swim shorts are a summer must-buy.
Prices range from around £18 for tops to £69 for jackets. 0116 236 2304 spriggsmenswear.com
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Björn Borg
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Brave Soul
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Brühl
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Crocs
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Dea Kudibal
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Elomi
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Duke
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Essentiel Antwerp
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Fantasie
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Fynch-Hatton
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Ivylee Copenhagen
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Juicy Couture
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Kickers
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Lily & Me
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Lyle & Scott
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Native Youth
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Money
-
Season’s preview spring 20: Riani
-
Season’s preview spring 20: US Pol Assn
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.