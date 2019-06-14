Season’s preview spring 20: Ivylee Copenhagen

The wild west meets 1970s disco fever in Danish women’s footwear brand IvyLee Copenhagen’s eclectic spring 20 offer.
Shimmer fabrics and textural animal prints stand out – the new Casablanca stiletto ankle boot in gold reptile print is a dramatic party piece, and the Mia court shoe shape in purple suede, gold and silver dots are unique and elegant.
More casual pieces include the cowboy-style Bailey ankle boot in cognac-coloured fake crocodile skin, and the Miley ankle boot in leopard calfhair. Both are predicted to be trans-seasonal bestsellers.
Prices range from £74 for a pump to £115 for a leather boot. 020 7580 8644 ivyleecopenhagen.com
