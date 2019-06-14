Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Season’s preview spring 20: Ivylee Copenhagen

14 June 2019 By

The wild west meets 1970s disco fever in Danish women’s footwear brand IvyLee Copenhagen’s eclectic spring 20 offer.

Shimmer fabrics and textural animal prints stand out – the new Casablanca stiletto ankle boot in gold reptile print is a dramatic party piece, and the Mia court shoe shape in purple suede, gold and silver dots are unique and elegant.

More casual pieces include the cowboy-style Bailey ankle boot in cognac-coloured fake crocodile skin, and the Miley ankle boot in leopard calfhair. Both are predicted to be trans-seasonal bestsellers.

Prices range from £74 for a pump to £115 for a leather boot. 020 7580 8644 ivyleecopenhagen.com

