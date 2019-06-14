Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Season’s preview spring 20: Juicy Couture

14 June 2019 By

Jbx5232.102.icad.frontandback 01

  • Jbx5232.102.icad.frontandback 01
  • Jbx5217.959.icad.front 01
  • Jbx5250.002.icad.front 01
  • Jbx5258.395.icad.front 01
  • Jbx5269.881.icad.frontandback 01 01

For spring 20, US casualwear brand Juicy Couture’s teen range is a riot of 1990s influences, brash colours and bold accents.

A pair of laser-bleached logo jeans, a pink funnel-neck crop top and a T-shirt with reversible “JC” logo encapsulate a sense of playfulness in the collection. while a pair of lilac and lime leggings, and a tropical print racer-back dress bring a fittingly summer-focused aesthetic to the collection.

In sportswear, highlights include a pair of hot pink, branded shorts with holographic trims, and a pair of cycling shorts that reflect the 1990s trend that has already taken the high street by storm for spring and autumn 19.

Prices range from around £15 for trousers and shorts to £150 for an embellished puffer jacket. 01992 538003 brandmachinegroup.co.uk

