Season’s preview spring 20: Kickers

14 June 2019 By

Kickers spring 20 kizziie

  • Kickers spring 20 kizziie
  • 115731 kizziie higher leather blk blk a
  • 115746 kizziie hi leather blk blk
  • 115747 kizziie derby leather blk blk
  • Male mini me shot kick mash up and kick hi stroll
  • Mens 115759≠ daltrey derby leather red
  • Unisex hero lennon boatshoe 2

Retro 1990s shapes and utilitarian influences are classic motifs for Kickers. 

For spring 20, the signature chunky footwear is given a futuristic update with glitter patent leather, iridescent hardware, oil-slick leathers and hairy suedes across men’s, women’s and kids’ styles.

For men the chunky, grooved-sole Daltrey style is predicted to be a hit, and the women’s Kizziie styles with heavy grooved soles (inset) – available in low, medium and super-high-rise versions – tick off the young fashion trends and are sure to be a buyer favourite.

Prices for shoes range from £20 to £53.30.

07720 550313 kickers.co.uk

