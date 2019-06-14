Season’s preview spring 20: Lyle & Scott

Men’s and boys’ brand Lyle & Scott’s spring 20 kidswear collection provides a fresh take on its signature preppy aesthetic
The seasonal colour palette in the boys’ range comprises vibrant apple greens, oranges, pinks and chambray blues alongside classic navy blue and grey.
Key items from the spring 20 range include a wide-striped polo shirt and classic branded hoodies and sweatshirts, which come in multiple colourways.
New for the season are long-line denim shorts – they comes in a light, acid wash – as well as woven fabric shorts and cargo shorts with utility pockets.
Prices range from around £20 for a T-shirt to £130 for a parka. 01992 538003 brandmachinegroup.co.uk
