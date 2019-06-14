Season’s preview spring 20: Money

Graffiti and animal prints are the dominant motifs in an urban- and streetwear-inspired spring 20 offer from menswear brand Money’s kidswear collection.
Sporty separates such as hoodies and slim-legged tracksuit trousers are accompanied by cargo trousers and black denim jeans – also in a youthful slim-leg shape.
The dark palette is accented with flashes of neon yellow and reflective highlights, referencing the menswear trends of 1980s and 1990s sportswear that has been popular for several seasons.
Zebra-stripe items are standouts in the range. The dramatic print appears in muted monochromatic interpretations on simple-shaped items such as hoodies and T-shirts. All of these are accessible interpretations of animal print motifs in men’s and boys’ styles.
Prices range from £10 for a backpack to £100 for a puffer jacket. 01992 538003 brandmachinegroup.co.uk
