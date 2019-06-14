Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Season’s preview spring 20: Native Youth

14 June 2019 By

Nysh584 skala print shirt

  • Nysh584 skala print shirt
  • Nyjk428 recycled wool jacket
  • Nyjk433 recycled polyester jacket
  • Nyjk429 seersucker check bomber
  • Nysht136 seersucker check short
  • Nysht124 cubik print organic cotton short
  • Nyto1097 cubik print organic cotton t shirt
  • Nyto1099 cubik print organic cotton crew sweat

A recycled wool jacket and seersucker bomber jacket for men, and a cropped utility jacket and trouser co-ord for women are the core styles from Native Youth’s “explorer” themed spring 20 offer.

In menswear, recycled wool and plastic are used for the first time, in a collection inspired by 1980s and 1990s sportswear. Bold stripes and checks feature alongside block colours and soft blue, brown, green and stone tones.

Womenswear focuses on utility styles, and sporty functionality is a key influence. Mix-and-match co-ords geared to be “outfit-building” items come in tactile fabrics such as laundered wovens and broderie anglaise. A utility jumpsuit in rust and green colourways is a highlight.

Prices range from £8.50 for men’s tops to £28 for jackets. 0161 835 2064 native-youth.com

Comment

