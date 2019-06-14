Season’s preview spring 20: Riani

Sorbet tones, pale almond and ivory contrast with fiery red and vibrant blues in the spring 20 palette for German womenswear brand Riani.
Tailoring with a sophisticated glamour takes centre stage. Standout items include women’s smoking jackets, and dresses in scarlet and black. A white tuxedo is another noteworthy style for an alternative take on eveningwear.
Snake print remains a powerful presence for spring 20, granting a hint of 1980s drama to trousers and floaty mini- and maxi-dresses.
Prices range from £50 for a top to £200 for a coat. 01704 823005 riani.com
