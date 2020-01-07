Skechers autumn 20

Alongside its signature trainer styles, Skechers presents its take on the urban, hiker trend for autumn 20.

Boots featuring chunky soles and fake fur linings, in streetwear-inspired colourways, are the standout. The Street Blox trainer with chunky sole and blue-and-tan palette is a particular highlight of the collection.

Other trends for the season include single-colour styles in blush pink and mustard yellow. For autumn, the brand’s bestselling Uno-Air trainer style comes in a rich, golden mustard that is set to be a buyers’ favourite.

Prices range from £21 for a kids’ trainer to £52 for the Max Cushion boot. 01707 655 955 skechers.com