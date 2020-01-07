Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Skechers autumn 20

7 January 2020 By

Street blox £38.50 whlesle 155260 mve large

  • Uno air £31.50 whlesle 73690 ylw large
  • Street blox £37.50 whlesle 155256 ntmt large
  • Roadies £34 whlesle 155111 blsh large

Alongside its signature trainer styles, Skechers presents its take on the urban, hiker trend for autumn 20.

Boots featuring chunky soles and fake fur linings, in streetwear-inspired colourways, are the standout. The Street Blox trainer with chunky sole and blue-and-tan palette is a particular highlight of the collection. 

Other trends for the season include single-colour styles in blush pink and mustard yellow. For autumn, the brand’s bestselling Uno-Air trainer style comes in a rich, golden mustard that is set to be a buyers’ favourite. 

Prices range from £21 for a kids’ trainer to £52 for the Max Cushion boot. 01707 655 955 skechers.com 

 

 

