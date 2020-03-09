Superdry co-founder launches new brand Trench London

James Holder, co-founder of Superdry, has launched a new British outerwear brand - Trench London - as part of a wider project that will see the launch of 10 brands by 2021.

Trench London soft launched with a direct to consumer website for autumn 19, and officially launched at London Fashion Week in February with the opening of a pop-up store on Regents Street which will run until mid-March.

The brand will also be made available through premium wholesale accounts for autumn 20. Holder is creative director of the brand, which focuses on modern interpretations of heritage British styles, for both men and women.

Trench coats, Harrington jackets and leather bombers make up the range – with 15 styles in total. Products are made from premium materials, including 100% cotton gabardine and Italian leather. Prices range from £400 for a Harrington jacket to £1,000 for a leather jacket.

The label is part of a wider project from Holder, which will see the launch of 10 new sub-brands in total over the coming year - all of which will sit under an overarching business named JackitCo. All eventual 10 brands will be available to purchase on an online marketplace called L1ne.com - set to launch in January 2021.

Trench London is the second brand from the portfolio to launch. Down jacket brand Jack1t, debuted at Pitti Uomo in June 2019 and launched in September 2019. Upcoming launches focus on specific portions of the market - for example: heritage inspired jersey separates such as hoodies and tracksuit trousers, and organic, sustainable outerwear. The next brand, which is yet to be announced, will launch in September 2020.