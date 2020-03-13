Textile Forum quiet but productive

Fabric trade show Textile Forum went ahead despite coronavirus fears denting attendance, and exhibitors were broadly pleased with the event.

Exhibitors noted a quiet yet positive turnout as the latest edition of fashion fabrics trade show Textile Forum defied coronavirus panic by going ahead as planned.

The show took place at One Marylebone in London on 11-12 March. Despite ongoing Brexit challenges to the fashion market and the new threat of coronavirus, the mood remained quietly positive.

Show founder Linda Laderman said: “We always wanted to push ahead. The show is well established and our stoic visitors and exhibitors have come. The fact that our unique selling point is high-quality fabrics with no minimum orders and stock held in the UK is positive for us.”

Around 40 exhibitors – mills, and manufacturers of textile products, trimmings and buttons – showed at the event. They ranged from specialist lace manufacturers and leather producers to luxury garment makers, who were exceptions at the textile-focused show. Sustainability remained a buzzword across the show and shimmery tweeds, heavy textures, lace and florals were popular trends.

Although exhibitors said the show was much quieter show than usual, as a result of travel fear stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, they were positive about the buyers and businesses that they had seen.

“Numbers have been down, but those that we have seen have been serious about the business they want to do with us,” said Mayur Tejura, director at Ringhart Fabrics. “We come to see smaller designers who want to work with us. We hold some stock [in the UK], and so coronavirus restrictions could potentially have a great benefit to us as people look the UK with disruption elsewhere.”

Matthew Bradshaw of agent Bradshaw & Bradshaw, representing Belinac of France, Solstiss and Denholme, echoed this sentiment: “This season we’ve seen some good medium-size clients and got some new leads. It’s been a lot quieter than you’d hope but we always find interesting new contacts in coming to the show.”

Many exhibitors told Drapers the smaller nature of the show – where textile mills offer lower minimums on stock held in the UK – meant it was potentially benefiting from coronavirus disruptions.

Kemal Kalayci, director at garment manufacturer Unlimited Fashion said: “Coronavirus might force people to push a proportion of their manufacturing back to the UK because they’re not sure [about] the overseas markets with factories in China and India shutting down.”

However, he noted that the usual spattering of notable big and international buyers was absent: “No big buyers have stuck out this season. Typically, we would see a few high-end designers.”

Managing director of Carrington Fabrics Robert Moyle agreed: “It’s been mostly domestic visitors. We do usually see Scandinavian and Irish businesses, but not this time. Big customers are cancelling buying meetings, because of coronavirus, and asking us to send them samples instead.”

Mike Bennett, director at Bennett Silks, added: “Normally it’s a busy, bustling little show but coronavirus has been blown out of proportion and so it’s quieter than we expected. At the moment, business is OK, but I can see over the next few months order books are going to reduce if brands and retailers aren’t selling the end products.”

Most buyers in attendance were from UK-based small-to-medium-sized businesses, and exhibitors were pleased with the presence of interesting start-ups. Bridal buyers made a notable appearance – despite fears over whether upcoming shows in their market would be going ahead.

For the third season running, the UK Fashion and Textile Association supported a manufacturing zone, where brands looking for UK product of garments and accessories could find those offering development and production services.

Textile Forum will return to One Marylebone on 14 October for its next edition.