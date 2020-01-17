Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

The 11 best brands to know from Berlin for autumn 20

17 January 2020

Bolsillo autumn 20 (3)

Bolsillo (Neonyt at Panorama): Based in Cádiz, Spanish leather handbag and accessories brand Bolsillo is well established in its home market and was showing at Neonyt – the sustainability-focused arm of Panorama – as it seeks to expand beyond its domestic market. Products is made from vegetable-tanned leather and manufactured in limited editions of 50 to 100 units for each design and colour. Bags and backpacks are hand sewn by artisans from Prado del Rey and Ubrique – two villages in southern Spain known for leatherwork. Creative director María Vázquez founded the brand to draw recognition to Spanish leather craftmanship worldwide. Prices range from €46 (£39) for a leather cardholder to €390 (£330) for large leather tote bags. hola@bolsillo.es bolsillo.es

    Nove (Premium): Janina Waschkowski had the idea for her womenswear brand in 2015, when pregnant with her first child and hunting for sophisticated clothes that would suit her in pregnancy and beyond. The German brand launched at Premium for autumn 20 with a collection focusing on quality fabrics, versatile cuts and timeless designs. Styles include elegant wrap dresses in heavy woollen fabrics, merino wool knitwear, sleek blazers and items using “peace silk” – an ethically farmed alternative to conventional silk. The overall aesthetic is pared back and slightly formal. Waschkowski insists the brand makes products to fit women for life, not just maternity. Prices range from €20 (£17.01) for a scrunchie to €380 (£323.31) for a heavy woollen coat; +49 163 834 94 29

    Ashara Lifestyle (Panorama): Sustainable women’s athleisure brand Ashara Lifestyle made its Panorama debut with its first wholesale collection. The German-based brand launched in October 2019 with a direct-to-consumer offer for spring 20. The 30-piece collection opened for wholesale for autumn 20 and comprises sustainable, non-toxic and kind-to-skin materials. The range includes leggings, tracksuit bottoms, cropped tops, T-shirts and tank tops. After a career in fast fashion, London-born designer Sara Allwood moved to Germany and set up the brand with more sustainable approach to clothing. Ashara Lifestyle manufactures in China. It plans to branch into swimwear and menswear for spring 21. Prices range from €59.20 (£51) for T-shirts to €30.4 (£26) for leggings. sara@ashara-lifestyle.com ashara-lifestyle.com

    Amesh (Premium): Sri Lankan-inspired unisex brand Amesh brightened up Berlin with its handcrafted bold prints, exaggerated shapes, textile experimentation and intricate, elegant detail. London-based Sri Lankan founder Amesh Wijesekera showed his first collection as part of Graduate Fashion Week in 2016. Product is made in Sri Lanka, and Wijesekera aims to shine a light on artisan techniques rather than the country's large-scale manufacturing facilities. The brand uses waste material and deadstock from some of these factories in its own products, and as a result each item is handmade and unique. Amesh hopes to gain its first stockists in the UK and international markets – with a focus on small-scale, independent businesses – although one luxury department store had already showed interest when Drapers spoke to Wijesekera on day two. Calypso orange shirts, multi-coloured knitted vests and “artisanal dream coat” jackets were notable. Prices range from £172 for shirts to £800 for a handmade, one-of-a-kind jacket 07704 917897 @amesh_wijesekera

    Skill Officine (Seek): Skill Officine made its debut at Seek in search of European stockists to boost its burgeoning Asian and Italian businesses. The brand, which hails from southern Italy, where product is manufactured, has stores in Hong Kong, China, South Korea and Japan. Collections fuse Italy’s classically tailored, refined silhouettes with quirky, streetwear-inspired prints and textures. While predominantly geared to the menswear market, styles are unisex. Highlights include a slim-fit, neon-checked suit with drawstring trousers with a sports silhouette and a hand-knitted, oversized wool cardigan. Prices range from €18 (£15.31) for jersey tracksuit trousers to €100 (£85.09) for a wool tracksuit. info@skillofficine.com skillofficine.com

    Soosu Imeji (Premium): Vietnamese born, Berlin-based designer Soosu Imeji showed her autumn 20 collection at Premium in the hope of picking up the first stockists for her youthful, playful womenswear brand. Targeting young women aged 25 to 35, the designs are colourful, playful and feminine. Ruffles, sheer textures, shimmer and velour make for a tactile and bold range. Key items include a full-length fake fur pistachio green coat, and a sheer blouse with shimmer star details and a ruff collar. All items are made in Vietnam, and the feminine aesthetic reflects popular trends in the country’s fashion scene. Prices range from €90 (£75.58) for a top to €200 (£170.17) for a coat. +49 1769 576 0341 so-iki.com

    Untold Stories (Premium): Founded in 2017, Norwegian contemporary womenswear brand Untold Stories made its Premium debut this season. The brand is “careful not to target any specific ages or groups”, and is well established in its home market, and is seeking to enter the UK and other European markets. Steering clear of “loudness”, it focuses on muted colours such as fawn, rust and stone, with pops of deep purple and saffron yellow. Key pieces include flannel shirts, corduroy co-ords and spotty-textured shirts. Prices range from €48.50 (£41.55) for a roll-neck jumper to €291 (£249) for dresses +4799738717 untoldstories.no

    Gina Tricot (Panorama): Swedish womenswear brand Gina Tricot is launching wholesale for autumn 20, and made its Panorama debut in on the back of the German and international buyer buzz at the event. The brand has a typically Scandinavian aesthetic, and fuses sophisticated, relaxed cuts with dramatic finishes and details, such as a sheer puff sleeve or vinyl texture. For autumn 20, cords are key – a vibrant, bluebird tone worker-style jacket is a highlight. A partywear collection of sheer textures, leather and sequins is also key for the festive season. The brand also reported that slogan T-shirts, teddy coats and checked shirt/jacket hybrids had been a hit with the Panorama buyers. Prices range from €6 (£5.11) for a T-shirt to €44 (£37.44) for chunky outerwear. +49 89 32 30 80 46 ginatricot.com

    Cus (Seek): Barcelona womenswear brand Cus was showing a collection at Seek that epitomised the sustainable, ethical stance of many brands throughout the show. As well as using sustainable fabrics such as merino wool and organic cotton, all of which are sourced from Europe, the brand manufactures a portion of the collection in collaboration with a Barcelona women’s collective that supports vulnerable local women. Most of the collection is made at the brand’s factory near Barcelona with the aim of keeping carbon emissions to a minimum. For autumn 20, the brand reported that relaxed-fit trousers – both in a burnt orange, and a muted blue and red check – were already hits with international buyers. Knitwear is another popular category for the brand, and other highlights included muted smock dresses. Prices range from €29 (£24.67) for a T-shirt to €150 (£127.63) for a wool coat. shop@cus.cat cus.cat

    Brütting Diamond Brand: Making its trade show debut in the Selvedge Run and Zeitgeist halls of Panorama, Brütting is a German heritage sneaker brand looking to expand its wholesale focus for autumn 20. Originally founded in 1942 by shoe designer Eugen Brütting, the brand originates from the Bavarian city of Nuremberg, near sportswear giants Nike and Puma. The brand’s four unisex shapes – most of which are retro casual sneaker silhouettes – have been the same since the brand began, updated in new colourways for each season. In addition to the trainers, which will satisfy demand for 1950s and 1960s sporty styles that has been popular in autumn 19 and spring 20, the brand produces chunky-soled leather boots. The brand does not currently have any UK stockists, but is is looking for wholesale stockists. Prices range from €100 (£85.08) for a leather trainer to €200 (£170.18) for a chunky leather boot. +49 160 282 87 08 bruetting-diamond-brand.com

    DYC Team (Seek): Taiwanese men’s utility brand DYC Team was founded eight years ago, and for autumn 20 is looking to enter the European market for the first time – with the UK a particular focus. Each season DYC – which stands for “define your character” creates two collections – a denim streetwear range and a utility-based offer of outerwear geared towards Taiwan’s rainy climate. Both focus on sustainability and 80% of all materials used in the collection are recycled. Recycled polyester is the core fabric in garments. While the utility jackets are more commercial – with a sleek and sophisticated take on the urban utility trend – the denim pieces are highlights. Frayed, bleached jackets, printed slogan denim jeans and jackets, and a stiff, dark indigo bomber jacket are standout styles. Prices range from €98 (£83.39) for a denim jacket to €165 (£140.40) for a technical jacket. +886223115706 dyc.com.tw

Drapers picks the top brands to know from Berlin's Panorama, Premium and Seek.

ALL PRICES ARE WHOLESALE

