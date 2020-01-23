Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

The best menswear brands at Jacket Required autumn 20

23 January 2020 By , Gabriele Dirvanauskas

Alex ridolfi aw 20 (4)

Alex Ridolfi: Luxury Italian men’s knitwear brand Alex Ridolfi launched its debut collection for autumn 20. Based in Italy, all the brand’s knitwear styles are manufactured near Bologna, in a factory it shares with names including Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney. The styles are muted, elegant and eye-catching in luxurious, high-quality fabrications. Alongside merino and cashmere the brand also works with cashmere silk blends for its top-end styles. Highlights include a modern take on camouflage in a cashmere jogger and hoodie set. Knitwear with equine-inspired, knitted embellishment was also a highlight. Wholesale prices range from €140 (£118) for basic jumpers to €780 (£657.54) for one-off cashmere pieces. +39 348 0177254 alexridolfi.it

    Twenty Montreal: Canadian premium loungewear brand Twenty Montreal showed its full menswear collection at Jacket Required for the first time for autumn 20. Distributed by A2B Agencies, which is also the agent for Alpha Industries and Luke, the brand focuses on high-quality knitted loungewear and is targeting top-tier UK accounts – it is already stocked by retailers including Harvey Nichols and Flannels. The collection is made in Montreal. The products are made using a unique “hyperreality” jacquard – which enables the brand to incorporate photos into the weave of the fabric. For autumn 20, Twenty Montreal collaborated with Japanese photographer Chi Modu on jacquard pieces inspired by wood, fire and cracked earth. Wholesale prices range from £64 for a sweater to £98 for a premium hoodie. 020 7485 0728 twentymontreal.com

    Serts London: Footwear brand Serts London launched its debut collection for men and women for spring 20, and made its debut at Jacket as it hopes to pick up its first stockists for autumn 20. Designed in London, the brand was created by Oguzhan Sert in collaboration with his family’s Istanbul based factory, which makes all of the brand’s footwear. Sert's aim was to create luxury-quality sneakers at more affordable prices, and the brand focuses on classic casual styles. Highlights include a chunky-sole trainer and a flat tennis shoe style – both of which are available for men and women, and are made from Italian leather. Wholesale prices range from £36 for a basic trainer to £46 for a chunky-sole design. 07498 184424 sertslondon.com

    Ucon Acrobatics: It was accessories brand Ucon Acrobatics’ first time showing at Jacket Required for autumn 20, and the brand is launching in the UK this year. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2001, and previously also had a ready-to-wear collection, but stopped five years ago to concentrate on bags and accessories. It uses sustainable materials, including recycled plastics, in all products and is eco-conscious in its manufacturing. This includes eliminating toxins from its products and packaging, and having a code of conduct for its factories in China, which includes fair wages and regular production visits. The brand has a minimalist aesthetic and uses neutral colourways alongside flashes of earthy orange and terracotta. There are approximately 15 styles and sizes across the collection for autumn 20. Prices range from £18 for a pouch to £44 for bigger styles. jarrod@brandcodistribution.co.uk ucon-arobatics.com

    Komodo: The eco-conscious brand returned to Jacket Required after a hiatus spanning several years, when it showed at Pure London. Established in 1988 by Mark Bloom, Komodo claims to be one of fashion’s first sustainable brands. It offers both men’s and women's wear and all fabrics used are as environmentally friendly as possible, and the brand uses organic cotton, hemp and ethically produced wool. Outerwear is being introduced for the first time for autumn 20, including styles lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. Autumn 20 will also be the first season for Komodo using a redesigned branding – a peace sign logo. Standout pieces include a fair isle-style jumper with different Buddhist symbols including the lotus flower. Prices range from £12 for a T-shirt to £40 for coats. 020 7722 3523 komodo.co.uk

    Mod Wave Movement: Bold, brash and bright styles form the core of Spanish brand Mod Wave Movement’s vibrant streetwear collection. Based in Madrid, the three-year-old brand says it takes an irreverent approach to casualwear and draws on existing cult styles to work them into its own designs. Showing for the first time at Jacket Required as it seeks to enter the UK market, core pieces from the collection include highlighter-bright outerwear such as synthetic down puffer and parka jackets. The brand says hoodies and slogan T-shirts are also popular styles with consumers and buyers alike. Wholesale prices range from £23 for a T-shirt to £150 for a coat. +34 603 605 978 modwavemovement.com

    Bjanko Milan: Making its debut at Jacket Required for autumn 20 as it targets its first UK stockists, Bjanko Milano was showing its collection of outerwear in the sustainability focused showroom. The brand makes jackets using “Tyvek” – a fabric usually used for insulation in the construction industry that is waterproof, windproof and antibacterial. Based in Milan, the brand began 10 years ago by creating lightweight rain macs. As it prepares to expand overseas it is launching more winter-focused styles for autumn 20 – including a reversible parka lined with eco-friendly synthetic shearling. Also new for the season are a range of lightweight jackets in bright colours such as shimmering pink, which can be folded down into a backpack. Wholesale prices range from €39 (£32) for a summer rain jacket to €90 (£75) for winter coats. albert.pecanins@gmail.com bjanko.it

    Pop 84: This heritage label started in Italy in the 1970s and is targeting its first UK stockists for autumn 20. Previously a premium brand, the price points now place it in the mid-market. Pop 84 began life focusing on jeans for men and women, but started upping its offer of sweatshirts and hoodies to target the growing streetwear trend. The styles are as bright as the brand name suggests, and, because of their success, Pop 84 is scaling back its denim production. Its denim is produced near Naples. Production manager Andrea Dij Gianni, who has held the role for three years, is just 27 years old, and leads a modern, young and flexible approach to the brand’s designs product. The products’ bold colours and logos stood out to as Drapers walked the Jacket Required showrooms – sweatshirts are new for autumn 20, in bright primary colours including red, green and blue. Prices range from £9.28 for a T-shirt to £16.88 for hoodies and £35.44 for jeans. +39 340 569 1299 pop84.com

Drapers rounds up the brands to know from the autumn 20 edition of menswear trade show Jacket Required. 

