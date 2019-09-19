Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

The brands to know from the spring 20 edition of Micam

19 September 2019 By ,

Paolo ronga (2)

Paolo Ronga: New luxury label Paolo Ronga, which launched in January this year, was showing at the Micam for the first time. The brand’s eponymous founder has previously designed for Italian footwear giant Geox but his own brand has an unabashedly glamorous, feminine aesthetic. It stood out from the crowd at Micam thanks to vivid yellow and green flats with dramatic bow details, and black snake-skin heels with interlocking laces. The real star of the collection was a pair of gold high heels with lush red velvet flowers on the ties and scarlet wraparound laces. Wholesale prices range from €99 (£87) for flats to €200 (£177) for high heels paoloronga.com

1/28

Hide caption

  • Paolo ronga (2)

    Paolo Ronga: New luxury label Paolo Ronga, which launched in January this year, was showing at the Micam for the first time. The brand’s eponymous founder has previously designed for Italian footwear giant Geox but his own brand has an unabashedly glamorous, feminine aesthetic. It stood out from the crowd at Micam thanks to vivid yellow and green flats with dramatic bow details, and black snake-skin heels with interlocking laces. The real star of the collection was a pair of gold high heels with lush red velvet flowers on the ties and scarlet wraparound laces. Wholesale prices range from €99 (£87) for flats to €200 (£177) for high heels paoloronga.com

  • Paolo ronga (1)

    Paolo Ronga

  • Paolo ronga (5)

    Paolo Ronga

  • Paolo ronga (3)

    Paolo Ronga

  • Womsh 3

    Womsh: Attracting a buzz at Micam was sustainable footwear brand Womsh. Hailing from Italy, the brand has three lines: a vegan collection made from apple skin leather, a range made from sustainable leather and a range made from recycled bottles. All its collections are on-trend and contemporary, and feature eye-catching design details such as chunky soles, flashes of bright colours and corded laces. All styles are made in Italy and the brand recycles old styles brought in by customers, turning the soles into materials that can be used to make playgrounds. The brand also plants tree to compensate for its carbon emissions and 90% of the energy it uses comes from renewable sources. Wholesale prices range from €40 (£35) for simpler styles to €90 (£79). +39 0335 535 7703 womsh.com

  • Womsh 5

    Womsh

  • Womsh 2

    Womsh

  • Womsh 4

    Womsh

  • Caval 3

    Caval: Paris-based sneaker brand Caval is looking for its first UK stockists for spring 20. The unisex label is made in Portugal and is stocked in Printemps in France. It has seven differences between the left and right shoe in every pair, including different colours or stripes placed in a different position. The overall effect is fun, sleek and contemporary. Wholesale prices range from €75 (£66) to €82 (£72). +33 6 77 520196 en-caval.fr

  • Caval 4
  • Caval 2
  • Caval
  • Pregis 1

    Pregis: Portuguese label Pregis was on the hunt for UK stockists at Micam. The spring 20 men’s collection from the contemporary label, which manufactures its products in Portugal, caught Drapers’ eye thanks to its fresh spin on classic styles. Brogues were given a modern update with translucent soles and bold colour block panels of blue and white. Other key styles included brogues in a subtle camouflage and on-trend trainers with flashes of vivid orange and mesh uppers. Wholesale prices range from €48 (£51) for trainers to €74 (£65) to brogues. +351 917 542 493 pregisshoes.com

  • Pregis 4

    Pregis

  • Exceed (2)

    Exceed Shoe Thinkers: Made-in-Portugal footwear brand Exceed Shoe Thinkers exhibited a vibrant men’s collection for spring 20, comprising bright chunky-sole sneakers and a range of colourful smart-meets-casual designs. Bestsellers include a lace-up loafer with suede uppers in mint, yellow, light pink and pale grey. Desert boots with panels on the back of the shoe in a contrasting colour also stood out. Wholesale prices range from €53 (£47) for desert boots to €73 (£65) for loafers. exceedshoes.com

  • Exceed (4)

    Exceed Shoe Thinkers

  • Exceed (3)

    Exceed Shoe Thinkers

  • Gladz 2

    Gladz: Portuguese footwear label Gladz is debuting a vegan range for spring 20. The range is manufactured in Portugal, and is a response to demand from consumers for more sustainable footwear. It uses no animal products and instead focuses on recycled materials and biodegradable components to ensure an environmentally friendly product. Key styles include a take on the chunky trainer trend, as well as strappy heels, and a distinctive wooden block heel is used on several styles. Wholesale prices range from €45 (£39) for trainers to €60 (£53) for high heels. gladz.pt

  • Gladz 3

    Gladz

  • Gladz 1

    Gladz

  • Gladz 4

    Gladz

  • Img 7662

    Inuikii: Swiss brand Inuikii is seeking to expand its stockist base, which already includes Harvey Nichols. Traditionally a winter boot brand, for spring 20 it has created a wide range of interesting and intricate uppers on a chunky flat sandal sole. Key styles include a beige rope-effect design, heavily embellished and bejewelled sliders and a style featuring multicoloured paper flowers. Wholesale prices for the sandals are €80 (£71). +41 44 862 61 18 inuikii.com

  • Img 7664

    Inuikii

  • Img 7663

    Inuikii

  • Img 7665

    Inuikii

  • Annie gestroemi 2

    Annie Gestroemi: Made-in-Italy brand Annie Gestroemi was exhibiting in the Emerging Designers section of Micam this season, and seeking for UK stockists for spring 20. Architect-turned-designer Gestroemi takes inspiration from her former career and makes use of cut-out heels across many of her styles. For spring 20 the collection is influenced by trips to Morocco, manifesting in warm, tonal shades and fringing, and New York, resulting in skyscraper-inspired heels. Wholesale prices range from €90 (£80) for pumps to €140 (£124) for high heels. anniecollections.com

  • Annie gestroemi 1

    Annie Gestroemi

  • Annie gestroemi 3

    Annie Gestroemi

Drapers’ pick of the brands from the spring 20 edition of footwear mecca Micam

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.